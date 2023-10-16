UPDATED: Hays CISD addresses regional school threat

(Editor’s Note: This post was updated at 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16 with additional information)

HAYS COUNTY — Following two emails sent to Hays CISD parents, students and staff earlier today, the district sent the following updated message regarding a threat rumor that was circulating across social media.

Dear Hays CISD Family,

I have some more information about today. Thank you for your continued patience, trust in us to keep your children safe, and your understanding.

Today, we had a generic threat that was circulating statewide. A number of other school districts were affected in our area and across Texas. Just minutes after we sent you an email about that threat, another one surfaced that named “Hays,” but not a specific campus in our district. And, completely unrelated to the threats; during the circulation of the second threat a Hays HS student vaped in a restroom and triggered the fire alarm.

Local and state law enforcement officials were immediately involved in the incident and initiated an aggressive investigation. Law enforcement continues its investigation into those who may have made the threats and we hope to have more information for you very soon. We can’t be more specific right now so that we don’t inadvertently impede the investigation. However, the investigation is far enough along that we can say with certainty there is no threat to any school in Hays CISD.

I know this type of social media activity is alarming and frustrating for you – our parents and students. It’s equally that way for law enforcement, school administrators, and everyone who is disrupted and distressed because of these posts. We do not tire in our efforts to maintain safety and we continue to take each and every threat seriously.

Once identified, the perpetrators of this crime will face severe criminal consequences. It is never a joke, nor is it ever funny to make a threat – especially toward a school.

Let’s hope tomorrow and the rest of the week settles back into normalcy for us.

Background Information

On Monday, Oct. 16, two emails were sent to Hays CISD parents, students and staff regarding a threat rumor that was circulating across social media.

The following email was sent at approximately 11:26 a.m.:

Dear Hays CISD Family,

We have had some parents and students reach out to us about a screenshot of a screenshot that is circulating claiming that a gang is intending a retaliation shooting at an unnamed school. The threat is circulating regionally and statewide and not targeting any Hays CISD schools.

We were alerted to this threat, or threat hoax, today by the Austin Regional Intelligence Center. State law enforcement agencies are investigating the matter.

Know that we always remain vigilant regarding any potential threats. For people on campuses, one of the best defenses against a threat is to ensure that all exterior doors are latched and locked.

Additionally, for everyone, if you see something, or hear something – say something. You can report potential school threats to the iWatch Texas reporting center that is monitored 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week (https://www.hayscisd.net/iwatchtexas)

Sincerely,

Tim Savoy, Hays CISD Chief Communication Officer

The second email listed below was sent at approximately 1:11 p.m.:

Dear Hays CISD Family,

A second screenshot threat has surfaced, likely in response to the previous threat message I emailed you about earlier today. This time, the screenshot gun threat specifically mentions Hays. Law enforcement officers are investigating this threat as well and we are taking steps to ensure that our campuses are safe.

Here are three important things to know:

We do take these threats seriously no matter how likely or not likely they are to materialize.

We do share in your frustration that these types of threats are disruptive and cause unnecessary concern among students, parents, and staff.

When the perpetrators of this threat are arrested, we will cooperate fully with law enforcement to aid them in developing their case for a maximum level of prosecution.

I’ll keep you posted as I learn more.

Tim Savoy, Hays CISD Chief Communication Officer