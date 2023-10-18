Dripping Springs High School students recognized as AP scholars

DRIPPING SPRINGS — A total of 98 current Dripping Springs High School students received recognition from College Board for their performances on Advanced Placement (AP) exams administered in the spring semester.

AP Scholar Awards are presented on several different levels based on the average score on the exams and the cumulative number of tests taken:

• AP Scholar: Granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams.

• AP Scholar with Honor: Granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams.

• AP Scholar with Distinction: Granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.

Of the 98 students recognized, 46 were named AP Scholar, 35 were awarded AP Scholar with Honor and 17 collected the highest honor of AP Scholar with Distinction.

The following students were recognized by the College Board:

AP SCHOLAR WITH DISTINCTION

Julian Barradas

Jackson Berthelsen

Presley Cochran

Zoe Costanza

William Johns

Chase Johnson

Wyatt Meyers

Kaitlyn Milner

Alina Popovici

Brenna Putman

Eben Sebastian

Alexander Seshan

Alissa Short

Jaiden Stankard

Alyssa Stradling

Madeline Trussell

Macallister Weikert

AP SCHOLAR WITH HONOR

Morgan Adams

Makenzie Aeilts

Emmy Ashby

Rebeca Avalos-Oviedo

AJ Bergeron IV

Patrick Burghardt-Scriven

Erich Caldwell

Ahlam Chabane

Landry Christensen

Colton De Los Santos

Ava Gomez

Kira Granberry

William Haddad

Collin Heape

Grayson Hemmelgarn

Lauren Kethley

Reagan King

Graeme MacAlpine

Madison Mahorsky

Isabella Martinez

Miyah McCartney

Cooper McClure

Justin Meneses

Morgan Owens

Autumn Pape

Addison Parson

Lorelei Pauska

Ryan Perry

Mia Simons

Isaac Surface

Aiden Sypniewski

Matthew Taylor

Isabella Villanueva

Emma Williamson

Jasmine Zogaib

AP SCHOLAR

Kyle Baucum

Luke Bohan

Hannah Brack

Alexis Brasher

Caleb Brown

Trace Brownell

Annika Carpenter

Drew Clarno

Hannah Collins

Micaela Contreras

Morgan Cooke

Jesse Crisman

Nancy Devane

Elliott Downey

John Engel

Lillian Garcia

Samantha Heltzel

Michelle Hinojosa

Taylor Hodsden

Parker Hoffman

Alyssa Johnson

Zachary Johnson

Avrey Keim

Milad Khezrefaridi

Everett Kling

Cooper Lane

Chandler Latham

Shyamalan Laxmi Narashiman

Keira Maghielse

Woody Mau

Alyssa McLain

Katherine Murphy

Katie Newman

Sophia Rahmani

Grace Richardson

Sara Rothermel

Diego Ryza

Matthew Shin

Carson Simpson

Evelyn Smartt

Katerina Thomas

Ryan Tingle

Elizabeth Tullos

Colin Tuohy

Deval Vazir

Zara Watts