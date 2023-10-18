Dripping Springs High School students recognized as AP scholars

DRIPPING SPRINGS — A total of 98 current Dripping Springs High School students received recognition from College Board for their performances on Advanced Placement (AP) exams administered in the spring semester.
AP Scholar Awards are presented on several different levels based on the average score on the exams and the cumulative number of tests taken:
• AP Scholar: Granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams.
• AP Scholar with Honor: Granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams.
• AP Scholar with Distinction: Granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.
Of the 98 students recognized, 46 were named AP Scholar, 35 were awarded AP Scholar with Honor and 17 collected the highest honor of AP Scholar with Distinction.
The following students were recognized by the College Board:
AP SCHOLAR WITH DISTINCTION
Julian Barradas
Jackson Berthelsen
Presley Cochran
Zoe Costanza
William Johns
Chase Johnson
Wyatt Meyers
Kaitlyn Milner
Alina Popovici
Brenna Putman
Eben Sebastian
Alexander Seshan
Alissa Short
Jaiden Stankard
Alyssa Stradling
Madeline Trussell
Macallister Weikert
AP SCHOLAR WITH HONOR
Morgan Adams
Makenzie Aeilts
Emmy Ashby
Rebeca Avalos-Oviedo
AJ Bergeron IV
Patrick Burghardt-Scriven
Erich Caldwell
Ahlam Chabane
Landry Christensen
Colton De Los Santos
Ava Gomez
Kira Granberry
William Haddad
Collin Heape
Grayson Hemmelgarn
Lauren Kethley
Reagan King
Graeme MacAlpine
Madison Mahorsky
Isabella Martinez
Miyah McCartney
Cooper McClure
Justin Meneses
Morgan Owens
Autumn Pape
Addison Parson
Lorelei Pauska
Ryan Perry
Mia Simons
Isaac Surface
Aiden Sypniewski
Matthew Taylor
Isabella Villanueva
Emma Williamson
Jasmine Zogaib
AP SCHOLAR
Kyle Baucum
Luke Bohan
Hannah Brack
Alexis Brasher
Caleb Brown
Trace Brownell
Annika Carpenter
Drew Clarno
Hannah Collins
Micaela Contreras
Morgan Cooke
Jesse Crisman
Nancy Devane
Elliott Downey
John Engel
Lillian Garcia
Samantha Heltzel
Michelle Hinojosa
Taylor Hodsden
Parker Hoffman
Alyssa Johnson
Zachary Johnson
Avrey Keim
Milad Khezrefaridi
Everett Kling
Cooper Lane
Chandler Latham
Shyamalan Laxmi Narashiman
Keira Maghielse
Woody Mau
Alyssa McLain
Katherine Murphy
Katie Newman
Sophia Rahmani
Grace Richardson
Sara Rothermel
Diego Ryza
Matthew Shin
Carson Simpson
Evelyn Smartt
Katerina Thomas
Ryan Tingle
Elizabeth Tullos
Colin Tuohy
Deval Vazir
Zara Watts