Dripping Springs Tiger Tennis comes to an end

DRIPPING SPRINGS — The Dripping Springs Tigers Tennis team finished third in district in the UIL 6A Fall Team Tennis tournament.

The Tigers finished strong with wins over Austin High School and Bowie High School. However, they lost to Lake Travis High School in the semifinals. On Oct. 4, the Tigers advanced to Bi-District and played Vandegrift High School, but came up short and finished their fall season.