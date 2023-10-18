Foundation gift creates legacy of support at Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center

DRIPPING SPRINGS — On behalf of the Aubrey Smith Jr. Family Foundation, Whit and Kim Hanks of Dripping Springs presented a gift of $350,000 to the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center.

C. Aubrey Smith, Jr., an Austin investment advisor and real estate investor, was the chair of the Aubrey Smith Family Foundation, which has supported HCWC and other charitable and educational entities for many years. Earlier this year, Smith decided to dissolve his foundation and distribute the remaining funds between his nonprofit beneficiaries.

The $350,000 donation brings his total charitable investment of HCWC’s mission to $535,000. HCWC plans to utilize the funds for ongoing support of programming at its housing facility, Marla’s Place, and for the needs of the families residing there.

“The Aubrey Smith Impact Fund will allow this program to not just be a temporary fix, but to ensure that residents exit the program with the tools and foundation needed to live a successful, happy life, free from violence and abuse to create long-lasting change for themselves and their children,” said CEO of HCWC Melissa Rodriguez in a news release.

“The donation was provided by the Aubrey Smith Family Foundation, which was created by C. Aubrey Smith, Jr. to serve the needs of a variety of nonprofit organizations over the years,” said Mary M. Smith, daughter of C. Aubrey Smith and founding representative. “Out of appreciation for his leadership and altruistic vision, the Aubrey Smith Family Foundation Board believes it is fitting and well deserved for any recognition be provided to him individually.”

Whit and Kim Hanks toured the facility, including visiting a three-bedroom apartment unit, the Community Activity Center and the Training Center before presenting the check to Rodriguez. They were joined on the tour by Holly Cunningham-Kizer, HCWC chief development officer, and Marla Johnson, the retired long-time executive director of HCWC and the namesake of Marla’s Place.

For more information on HCWC services, visit www.hcwc.org or call (512) 396-4357 (HELP).