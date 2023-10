Gentlemen’s Grooming 101 celebrates 10 years

Tony Arredondo and Christopher Ortiz, owners of Gentlemen’s Grooming 101, smile as they cut the ribbon to celebrate 10 years. Ortiz began the business in his mother’s garage and explained that after facing hardships and the loss of his original partner, he found success. Arredondo, Ortiz’s cousin, joined the business after two years and has been co-owner for a little more than a year.

...