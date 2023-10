PHOTO BY ALBERT SANCHEZ Wimberley Texan Chase Carson (No. 5) rushes for a short gain during the first quarter of the game; he finished the game with 13 carries for 61 yards.

Wimberley Texans remain undefeated in district play The Wimberley High School Texans remain undefeated in district play after securing a 4820 win over the Navarro High School Panthers at an away game on Friday, Oct. 20.