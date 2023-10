Dripping Springs Tigers easily overcome Lake Travis Cavaliers

The Jack Tyndall show started after Dripping Springs’ defense forced Lake Travis (6-2 overall; 4-2 district) to punt on their opening drive. The Tigers’ junior put on a “what it takes to be a running back in Class 6A” clinic last Friday night at Tiger Stadium. Tyndall carried the ball 38 times for 216 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown in the second quarter.