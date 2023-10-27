Food bank fundraiser to begin

Subscribe
October 27, 2023
HAYS COUNTY — The Hays County Food Bank, Centerfield Sports Bar and Austin’s Best DJ’s & Photo Booths have teamed up to raise donations for Thanksgiving.

According to a news release, there are 30,648 residents and 14.8% of children under 18 are food insecure in the county.

Jason Alexander Rubio, owner of Austin’s Best DJ’s and Photo Booths, has loved ones that live in Hays County and wanted to do his best to help combat some of the struggles the community is facing. To do so, he crea...

