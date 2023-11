PHOTO BY WAYLAND D. CLARK Nolan Waida (No. 11) makes this 41-yard pass reception from quarterback Cody Stoever, which set up a 28-yard touchdown run by the quarterback for a 20-7 Wimberley lead over Lago Vista midway through the second quarter.

Wimberley Texan football remains undefeated, wins district WIMBERLEY — The Wimberley Texans won their 20th District Championship, and their third consecutive gold ball, with a decisive 34-22 win over Lago Vista at Texan Stadium on Friday, Oct. 27.