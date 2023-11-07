November 2023 Election Coverage

These are the unofficial election results as of 11:11 p.m. on Nov. 7. Results will remain unofficial until canvassed and certified.

*State proposition totals represent only Hays County numbers.

City of Kyle, Mayor

Yvonne Flores-Cale: 1,186 (28.69%)

Travis Mitchell (Incumbent): 2,082 (50.36%)

Robert Ferguson: 272 (6.58%)

Linda Tenorio: 594 (14.37%)

City of Kyle, City Council, District 2

Robert Rizo: 1,027 (100%)

City of Kyle, City Council, District 4

Jake Webb: 451 (24.77%)

Marc McKinney: 325 (17.85%)

Claudia Zapata: 551 (30.26%)

Lauralee Harris: 494 (27.13%)

City of Mountain City, Alderman

Suzanne Hallam: 129 (29.19%)

Lee Taylor: 118 (26.70%)

Eric James Miller: 51 (11.54%)

John L. Wilson: 56 (12.67%)

Chris Limmer: 88 (19.91%)

City of Woodcreek, Mayor

Bob Hambrick: 271 (40.94%)

Jeff Rasco: 391 (59.06%)

City of Woodcreek, City Council Members

Jamie Bonniwell: 261 (22.03%)

Debra Hines: 350 (29.54%)

Krista Richardson: 300 (25.32%)

Aurora F. LeBrun: 274 (23.12%)

State of Texas Proposition 1*

Confirming creation of Wayside Municipal Utility District of Hays County

For: 18,308 (66.67%)

Against: 9,154 (33.33%)

State of Texas Proposition 2*

The constitutional amendment authorizing a local option exemption from ad valorem taxation by a county or municipality of all or part of the appraised value of real property used to operate a child-care facility.

For: 18,141 (67.09%)

Against: 8,899 (32.91%)

State of Texas Proposition 3*

The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual wealth or net worth tax, including a tax on the difference between the assets and liabilities of an individual or family.

For: 15,626 (57.59%)

Against: 11,505 (42.41%)

State of Texas Proposition 4*

The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to establish a temporary limit on the maximum appraised value of real property other than a residence homestead of ad valorem tax purposes; to increase the amount of the exemption from ad valorem taxation by a school district applicable to residence homesteads from $40,000 to $100,000; to adjust the amount of the limitation on school district ad valorem taxes imposed on the residence homesteads of the elderly or disabled to reflect increase in certain exemption amounts; to except certain appropriations to pay for ad valorem tax relief from the constitutional limitation on the rate of growth of appropriations; and to authorize the legislature to provide for a four-year term of office for a member of the board of directors of certain appraisal districts.

For: 23,183 (84.94%)

Against: 4,110 (15.06%)

State of Texas Proposition 5*

The constitutional amendment relating to the Texas University Fund, which provides funding to certain institutions of higher education to achieve national prominence as major research universities and drive state economy.

For: 18,119 (66.87%)

Against: 8,978 (33.13%)

State of Texas Proposition 6*

The constitutional amendment creating the Texas water fund to assist in financing water projects in this state.

For: 22,505 (82.39%)

Against: 4,811 (17.61%)

State of Texas Proposition 7*

The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the Texas energy fund to support the construction, maintenance, modernization and operation of electric generating facilities.

For: 14,800 (54.36%)

Against: 12,427 (45.64%)

State of Texas Proposition 8*

The constitutional amendment creating the broadband infrastructure fund to expand high-speed broadband access and assist in the financing of connectivity projects.

For: 19,489 (71.89%)

Against: 7,622 (28.11%)

State of Texas Proposition 9*

The constitutional amendment authorizing the 88th Legislature to provide a cost-of-living adjustment to certain annuitants of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

For: 23,358 (84.97%)

Against: 4,133 (15.03%)

State of Texas Proposition 10*

The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation equipment or inventory held by a manufacturer of medical or biomedical products to protect the Texas healthcare network and strengthen our medical supply chain.

For: 11,797 (44.05%)

Against: 14,983 (55.95%)

State of Texas Proposition 11*

The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds supported by ad valorem taxes to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities.

For: 17,884 (68.56%)

Against: 8,201 (31.44%)

State of Texas Proposition 12*

The constitutional amendment providing for the abolition of the office of county treasurer in Galveston County.

For: 11,167 (46.26%)

Against: 12,972 (53.74%)

State of Texas Proposition 13*

The constitutional amendment to increase the mandatory age of retirement for state justices and judges

For: 10,267 (38.46%)

Against: 16,430 (61.54%)

State of Texas Proposition 14*

The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the centennial parks conservation fund to be used for the creation and improvement of state parks

For: 21,906 (80.61%)

Against: 5,268 (19.39%)

Wayside Municipal Utility District of Hays County, Proposition A

Confirming creation of Wayside Municipal Utility District of Hays County

For: 1 (100%)

Against: 0 (0%)

Wayside Municipal Utility District of Hays County, Proposition B

An operation and maintenance tax for the district not to exceed one dollar ($1.00) per one hundred dollars ($100) valuation of taxable property.

For: 1 (100%)

Against: 0 (0%)

Wayside Municipal Utility District of Hays County, Proposition C

The issuance of $87,000,000 in bonds for water, wastewater and drainage system facilities. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed.

For: 1 (100%)

Against: 0 (0%)

Wayside Municipal Utility District of Hays County, Proposition D

The issuance of $44,500,000 in bonds for roads. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed.

For: 1 (100%)

Against: 0 (0%)

Wayside Municipal Utility District of Hays County, Proposition E

The issuance of $130,500,000 in bonds for refunding water, wastewater and drainage system facilities bonds issued pursuant to section 59, article XVI of the Texas Constitution. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed.

For: 1 (100%)

Against: 0 (0%)

Wayside Municipal Utility District of Hays County, Proposition F

The issuance of $66,750,000 in bonds for refunding road bonds issued pursuant to section 52, article III of the Texas Constitution. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed.

For: 1 (100%)

Against: 0 (0%)

Director election for Wayside Municipal Utility District of Hays County

Jacob Harris: 1 (20%)

Luke Stewart: 1 (20%)

Alexander Key Campbell IV: 1 (20%)

Matthew Dringenberg: 1 (20%)

Ryan Jones: 1 (20%)