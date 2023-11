PHOTO BY ALBERT SANCHEZ After the game, Dripping Springs seniors participate in their traditional "Senior Walk." Pictured, the class of 2024, with more than 600 seniors, makes its final walk from the north end zone to the south end zone to meet family friends.

Dripping Springs Tigers offense too much for Anderson Trojans DRIPPING SPRINGS — The Dripping Springs Tigers football team secured a 52-17 win over the Anderson High School Trojans at its latest home game on Friday night.