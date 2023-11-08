Hays County Brown Santa looks for elf volunteers

HAYS COUNTY — The Hays County Brown Santa program has started its annual drive for money, food and toys to assist families in need in Hays County.

The program consists of volunteers from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and members of the community — last year, more than 650 families were given assistance.

Toy donations are being accepted for all age groups up to 16 years old. Donated toys can be dropped off to one of the locations below or arrangements can be made for pickup. Money contributions in the form of a check or money order made payable to “Hays County Brown Santa” can be mailed to the new mailing address at: Hays County Brown Santa, 102 Wonder World Drive, #304-564, San Marcos, TX 78667.

Payments can also be made on Venmo or the Square. Visit the Hays County Brown Santa Facebook page to make the donation on the site: www.facebook.com/HaysCountyBrownSanta.

The deadline for accepting unwrapped toys is Dec. 8; the deadline for wrapped toys is Dec. 11. All toys will be wrapped from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 9 and 1-8 p.m. on Dec. 11 and Dec. 13.

The San Marcos and Kyle Police Departments have Blue Santa programs so any families residing within those city limits must apply with them for assistance. All other families residing within Hays County can pick up applications at one of the following locations listed below. The deadline for accepting applications is 5 p.m. on Dec. 7.

• San Marcos: Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 810 South Stagecoach Trail or Southside Community Service at 518 S. Guadalupe Street

• Kyle: Pct 2 Justice of the Peace Beth Smith (5458 FM 2770)

• Buda: Pct 5 Justice of the Peace Lucinda Doyle (500 Jack C. Hays Trail)

• Wimberley: Pct 3 Justice of the Peace Andy Cable (200 Stillwater Road, Suite 104)

• Dripping Springs: Pct 4 Hays County Offices (195 Roger Hanks Parkway)

Toys can be dropped off at the above locations and the following:

San Marcos:

• Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union: 1203 Thorpe Lane & 1210 Wonder World Drive

• Austin Telco Federal Credit Union: 904 Bugg Lane

• Edward Jones Office: 133 W. San Antonio St., Suite 200

Kyle:

• Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union: 20613 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Rd.

Buda:

• Falcon International Bank: 1795 Main Street

• Randolph Brooks Credit Union: 5045 E. Goforth St.

Wimberley:

• ACE Hardware: 14307 Ranch Road 12

Dripping Springs:

• Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union: 1040 Rob Shelton Blvd.

• SouthStar Bank: 10901 W. US Hwy 290 at Fitzhugh Road

• North Hays Fire/Rescue station 71 at 400 Starplex Drive

• North Hays Fire/Rescue Station 74 at 2450 Belterra Drive

Those interested in assisting in the Brown Santa program or making a cash donation can contact Lieutenant Dennis Gutierrez at 512-393-7877.