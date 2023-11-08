Subscribe
Kyle, Woodcreek re-elect incumbents
Brittany Kelley on
November 8, 2023
Kyle, Woodcreek re-elect incumbents

HAYS COUNTY — 27,826, or 16.13%, of registered Hays County voters headed to the polls during the Nov. 7 general election.

In addition to mayoral and city council positions, there were multiple constitutional amendment propositions, including the option to increase the homestead exemption on school district taxes from $40,000 to $100,000.

Kyle community members voted incumbent Travis Mitchell for a third term as mayor on Nov. 7 with 2,082 votes or 50.36%.

Travis Mitchell

Mitchell began his politica...

