No injuries reported following train, car crash
November 13, 2023
No injuries reported following train, car crash

At approximately 8:07 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, the Buda Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle stuck on the train tracks at the crossing at South Loop 4 and West Goforth Road (near Buda Mill & Grain).

A gray 2022 Nissan Altima, driven by a 54-year-old unnamed male, had pulled off South Loop 4 onto the railroad tracks and a train was rapidly approaching.

The driver and two female occupants, ages 38 and 39, were able to get out of the vehicle safely, but the train hit the car. The veh...

