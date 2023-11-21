Kyle Police issue AMBER Alert for two children last seen in Kyle

KYLE – The Kyle Police Department is seeking assistance in locating two children, 6-year-old Jaylynn Webber-Daniels and 6-year-old Jordyn Webber-Daniels. They were last seen with 20-year-old Kylei Ashlyn Glasgow traveling in a gold 2010 Toyota Highlander with Texas license plate number 9DV2390.

At 2:33 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, the Kyle Police Department was notified that two children had been taken by an adult family friend to go fishing. All three left the Plum Creek Neighborhood at approximately 10:30 a.m. this morning and their mother has not heard from them since.

Video surveillance captured the vehicle in Kyle at 12:30 p.m. The adult involved in this investigation left her cell phone and credit cards at the family’s residence and has no way to get in contact with the children’s mother.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911. Those who have additional background information about the subject or victims should contact the Kyle Police Department dispatch at 512-268-3232.