Subscribe
Kyle PD makes arrest following AMBER Alert
Kylei Glasgow
Breaking News, Hays County, Kyle, News
Staff Report on
November 22, 2023
Kyle PD makes arrest following AMBER Alert

KYLE — On Tuesday, Nov. 21 at approximately 9:25 p.m., an AMBER Alert was broadcasted to locate two children, 6-year-olds Jaylynn and Jordyn Webber-Daniels. The pair was last seen with 20-year-old Kylei Glasgow in a gold 2010 Toyota Highlander with Texas license plate 9DV2390.

 

A citizen spotted the vehicle parked at a business in the 78 block of Camino Real in Caldwell County approximately 30 minutes after the Amber Alert was issued. Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Kyle Police Department officers quickly responded to the scene. CCSO arrived on scene first and detained Glasgow, who was asleep. The children were unharmed and recovered.

 

KPD took custody of Glasgow and discovered multiple narcotics, including fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and LSD. She was charged with two counts of abandoning/endangering a child, five counts of possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and an unrelated warrant from a previous case.

 

The case is ongoing and other charges are being determined.

 

“We want to express our gratitude to the alert citizen who spotted the vehicle in question and took action, leading us to be able to locate these children quickly and return them home safely,” said Kyle Chief of Police Jeff Barnett. “We also extend our thanks to our officers and law enforcement partners for their swift response.”

 

The Kyle Police Department, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in this investigation.

Woman receives sentence for narcotics possession
Breaking News, Community, Hays County, News, San Marcos
Woman receives sentence for narcotics possession
SAN MARCOS — Janelle Cano pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, an “enhanced” first-degree felony, and possession with intent ...
November 16, 2023
No injuries reported following train, car crash
Breaking News, Buda, Hays County, News
No injuries reported following train, car crash
At approximately 8:07 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, the Buda Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle stuck on the train tracks at the crossing at...
November 13, 2023
Hays CISD superintendent addresses overdose
Breaking News, Buda, Community, Education, Kyle, Main, News
Hays CISD superintendent addresses overdose
In an email from Hays CISD Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright, it was announced that earlier this week a 15-year-old student was found deceased in their h...
October 5, 2023
Most Read
Hays County Brown Santa looks for elf volunteers
Buda, Community...
Hays County Brown Santa looks for elf volunteers
November 8, 2023
HAYS COUNTY — The Hays County Brown Santa program has started its annual drive for money, food and toys to assist families in need in Hays County. The...
EmilyAnn Trail of Lights celebrates 25 years
Community, Main...
EmilyAnn Trail of Lights celebrates 25 years
By Megan Navarro 
November 15, 2023
WIMBERLEY – Strolling through local neighborhoods to gaze upon the twinkling lights and festive displays is a family tradition for many around the hol...
Kyle Fire Department welcomes new trucks
Community, Kyle...
Kyle Fire Department welcomes new trucks
November 15, 2023
KFD welcomed three new fire engines and one water tender (a vehicle that can bring water, foam or dry chemicals to aid in combating a fire). The push ...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.