Kyle PD makes arrest following AMBER Alert

KYLE — On Tuesday, Nov. 21 at approximately 9:25 p.m., an AMBER Alert was broadcasted to locate two children, 6-year-olds Jaylynn and Jordyn Webber-Daniels. The pair was last seen with 20-year-old Kylei Glasgow in a gold 2010 Toyota Highlander with Texas license plate 9DV2390.

A citizen spotted the vehicle parked at a business in the 78 block of Camino Real in Caldwell County approximately 30 minutes after the Amber Alert was issued. Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Kyle Police Department officers quickly responded to the scene. CCSO arrived on scene first and detained Glasgow, who was asleep. The children were unharmed and recovered.

KPD took custody of Glasgow and discovered multiple narcotics, including fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and LSD. She was charged with two counts of abandoning/endangering a child, five counts of possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and an unrelated warrant from a previous case.

The case is ongoing and other charges are being determined.

“We want to express our gratitude to the alert citizen who spotted the vehicle in question and took action, leading us to be able to locate these children quickly and return them home safely,” said Kyle Chief of Police Jeff Barnett. “We also extend our thanks to our officers and law enforcement partners for their swift response.”

The Kyle Police Department, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in this investigation.