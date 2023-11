PHOTO BY ALBERT SANCHEZ Tiger Jaceton Gotta (No. 46) on a 61-yard run in the third quarter of the game. Gotta entered the game after some key injuries earlier in the game and ended it with 20 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

Dripping Springs Tigers advance to regional quarterfinals By Albert Sanchez SAN ANTONIO — On Saturday, Nov. 25, the Dripping Springs Tigers traveled to the Alamodome and faced the John Jay High School Mustangs in the regionals of the UIL 6A D2 playoffs, where they would come out with a 50-27 win.