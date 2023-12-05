Subscribe
Hays County to host SH45 gap open house
Graphic by Barton Publications
Hays County, Main, News
Staff Report on
December 5, 2023
Hays County to host SH45 gap open house

HAYS COUNTY — Hays County, in partnership with the city of Buda, is conducting a study to explore the feasibility of constructing SH 45 between I-35 and RM 1626. The first open house was held on Thursday, June 15, during which the study was introduced to the public. The study team received valuable public input and has used that input to develop preliminary route concepts.

A second open house meeting for the study has been scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 7 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Background data, input from the first open house and the preliminary route concepts will be shared for public comment and feedback. The open house will be held at the Sunfield Station Event Center, located at 2610 Main St. in Buda.

Following the meeting, the open house meeting materials and comment opportunities will be available online at sh45gap.com from Thursday, Dec 7 to Friday, Dec 22. The public is encouraged to participate and share feedback by Friday, Dec 22.

Comments may be submitted through the website, at the open house meeting, by email at info@sh45gap.com, by mail (PO Box 5459, Austin, TX 78763), or by text/voicemail at 512-400-6107.

For more information, visit sh45gap.com

Texas seeks public input on expanding broadband internet access
Buda, Community, Dripping Springs, Hays County, Kyle, Main, News, San Marcos, Wimberley
Texas seeks public input on expanding broadband internet access
TEXAS — The state of Texas is looking to expand access to high-speed broadband internet. The Texas Broadband Development Office, operated by the Texas...
December 5, 2023
Local shark enthusiast publishes children’s book
Community, Dripping Springs, News
Local shark enthusiast publishes children’s book
DRIPPING SPRINGS —  Dripping Springs resident Matt Marchant has been infatuated with sharks for as long as he can remember. His childhood was often sp...
November 29, 2023
A Winter Wonderland
Community, News, Wimberley
A Winter Wonderland
The Wimberley Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Winter Wonderland event on Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Wimberley Community...
November 29, 2023
Most Read
Kyle PD makes arrest following AMBER Alert
Breaking News, Hays County...
Kyle PD makes arrest following AMBER Alert
By Staff Report 
November 22, 2023
KYLE — On Tuesday, Nov. 21 at approximately 9:25 p.m., an AMBER Alert was broadcasted to locate two children, 6-year-olds Jaylynn and Jordyn Webber-Da...
EmilyAnn Trail of Lights celebrates 25 years
Community, Main...
EmilyAnn Trail of Lights celebrates 25 years
By Megan Navarro 
November 15, 2023
WIMBERLEY – Strolling through local neighborhoods to gaze upon the twinkling lights and festive displays is a family tradition for many around the hol...
Local teacher fundraises for South Dakota reservation
News
Local teacher fundraises for South Dakota reservation
Bringing a little hope
By Megan Navarro 
November 29, 2023
HAYS COUNTY — For more than 20 years, Jason Poer, a special education teacher at Simon Middle School in Kyle, has been collecting donations and transp...
Woman receives sentence for narcotics possession
Breaking News, Community...
Woman receives sentence for narcotics possession
By Staff Report 
November 16, 2023
SAN MARCOS — Janelle Cano pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, an “enhanced” first-degree felony, and possession with intent ...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.