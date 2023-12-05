Hays County to host SH45 gap open house

HAYS COUNTY — Hays County, in partnership with the city of Buda, is conducting a study to explore the feasibility of constructing SH 45 between I-35 and RM 1626. The first open house was held on Thursday, June 15, during which the study was introduced to the public. The study team received valuable public input and has used that input to develop preliminary route concepts.

A second open house meeting for the study has been scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 7 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Background data, input from the first open house and the preliminary route concepts will be shared for public comment and feedback. The open house will be held at the Sunfield Station Event Center, located at 2610 Main St. in Buda.

Following the meeting, the open house meeting materials and comment opportunities will be available online at sh45gap.com from Thursday, Dec 7 to Friday, Dec 22. The public is encouraged to participate and share feedback by Friday, Dec 22.

Comments may be submitted through the website, at the open house meeting, by email at info@sh45gap.com, by mail (PO Box 5459, Austin, TX 78763), or by text/voicemail at 512-400-6107.

For more information, visit sh45gap.com