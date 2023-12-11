Subscribe
Harris wins runoff election in Kyle
Dr. Lauralee Harris will assume the District 4 seat on the Kyle City Council, following a runoff election on Dec. 9.
December 11, 2023
KYLE — Following the District 4 Kyle City Council runoff election on Saturday, Dec. 9, unofficial results were released deeming Lauralee Harris the winner.

Previously, the seat was sent to a runoff on Nov. 7 after Claudia Zapata received 30.26% (551 votes) and Harris received 27.13% (494 votes). Despite having the initial lead, Zapata only had 34.55% (199 votes) of the votes while Harris won the seat with 65.45% (377 votes).

Harris has experience with serving on planning and zoning commissions, the Kyle Parks and Recreation Board and teaching criminal justice and public administration at Angelo State University. She noted that with her experience and knowledge of the issues facing Kyle, she believes she can be an efficient and effective council member.

“I am about quality of life. I want people to enjoy living here. I want businesses to thrive here. In order to do that, you need a [candidate] that supports those issues and understands those issues and understands what makes a healthy community,” said Harris. “It’s absolutely important that we be transparent [and] that we are listening and that we have a vision for this city.”

Harris hopes to focus on managing growth via enhancing ordinances, standards and oversight, managing water through developing effective conservation policies, creating more downtown redevelopment and transparency and community.

