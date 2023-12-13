Subscribe
Dripping Springs High School sophomore named MaxPreps All American
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Henley Anderson, a sophomore at Dripping Springs High School, aims to hit a ball over the net. She has been named to the 2023 MaxPreps Volleyball All-America Second Team.
Dripping Springs Tigers, Sports
Staff Report on
December 13, 2023
Dripping Springs High School sophomore named MaxPreps All American

Staff Report DRIPPING SPRINGS — Henley Anderson, a sophomore at Dripping Springs High School, has been named to the 2023 MaxPreps Volleyball All-America Second Team, making her one of seven underclassmen and nine from Texas to receive the title. Anderson, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter, guided Dripping Springs to a 48-7 record and regional final appearance this season. She totaled 717 kills, 395 digs, 60 aces and 51 blocks, finishing just four kills shy of setting the school’s single-season record. Dripping Springs started the 2023 season 21-0 and made several appearances in the USA Today national volleyball rankings with a season-best No. 11 ranking.

Dripping Springs creates Western Wonderland
Community, Dripping Springs, News
Dripping Springs creates Western Wonderland
Dripping Springs Mayor Bill Foulds cuts the ribbon on the Trail of Lights at Western Wonderland, the first of its kind held at Dripping Springs Ranch ...
December 13, 2023
A Wimberley Winter’s Eve
Community, Main, News, Wimberley
A Wimberley Winter’s Eve
Check out photos from the Wishes for Wimberley Christmas Parade! [tecnavia_gallery slug = 'wimberley-winters-eve' view = 'carousel']
December 13, 2023
Buda Trail of Lights delights
Buda, Community, News
Buda Trail of Lights delights
Check out a few photos from the Buda Trail of Lights! [tecnavia_gallery slug= 'buda-trail-lights-delights' view = 'carousel']
December 13, 2023
Brown Santa hosts toy drive
Community, Hays County, News
Brown Santa hosts toy drive
Hays County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant and Crime Stoppers Executive Director Jeff Jordan stands with Santa Claus at the Hays County Brown Santa Toy Dri...
December 13, 2023
Most Read
Buda Trail of Lights now open
Buda, Community...
Buda Trail of Lights now open
December 6, 2023
BUDA — Each December, Buda residents of all ages hop off of the school bus shuttle to be greeted by Christmas joy — the Buda Trail of Lights. Filled w...
Hays CISD band director shares journey
Community, Education...
BANDING TOGETHER
Hays CISD band director shares journey
December 6, 2023
For Hays CISD band director Joey Lucita, music is his favorite thing, both listening to it and taking part in creating it. Nothing brings him more hap...
Multi-vehicle accident on Highway 290 results in injuries
Breaking News, Dripping Springs...
Multi-vehicle accident on Highway 290 results in injuries
By Staff Report 
November 30, 2023
DRIPPING SPRINGS -- A Hays County Sheriff's Office deputy, and at least one other person, was injured in a multiple vehicle accident that occurred in ...
Local student excels in water polo
Sports
Local student excels in water polo
December 6, 2023
Water polo has only recently become a sport available for the students of Hays CISD, with 2022-23 being the first season. However, it is quickly becom...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.