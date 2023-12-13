Dripping Springs High School sophomore named MaxPreps All American

Staff Report DRIPPING SPRINGS — Henley Anderson, a sophomore at Dripping Springs High School, has been named to the 2023 MaxPreps Volleyball All-America Second Team, making her one of seven underclassmen and nine from Texas to receive the title. Anderson, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter, guided Dripping Springs to a 48-7 record and regional final appearance this season. She totaled 717 kills, 395 digs, 60 aces and 51 blocks, finishing just four kills shy of setting the school’s single-season record. Dripping Springs started the 2023 season 21-0 and made several appearances in the USA Today national volleyball rankings with a season-best No. 11 ranking.