Biggers named Teaching Star of the Month
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Brad Biggers, center, a teacher at Wimberley High School, was named the Region 13 December Star of the Month.
December 20, 2023
Biggers named Teaching Star of the Month

WIMBERLEY  — Second period at Wimberley High School started with little fanfare on the morning of Dec. 5 in the AP World History classroom of Brad Biggers. But just past 10 a.m., a horde of happy visitors entered the room, eager to surprise him with the big announcement: he was the Region 13 December Star of the Month.

The Star of the Month award program was created in January 2023 by the Region 13 Education Service Center to recognize the educators in Region 13, which includes 53 public school districts in Central Texas. The Star of the Month is awarded to those making positive impacts on students and recognizes their contribution to the public school system.

Biggers was nominated for the honor by WISD Assistant Superintendent, and former WHS principal, Jason Valentine.

“Mr. Biggers is an elite teacher in WISD,” Valentine said. “I use the term ‘elite’ in describing him not only due to his extensive content knowledge and pedagogy expertise, but also because of his ability to genuinely connect with students.  He maintains positive, interactive relationships with his students, which explains why his high school and college students enjoy high levels of academic success.”

Biggers served as a teacher/coach at WHS from 2006-2008 before relocating to Katy. It wasn’t long before he returned, as he was rehired in 2010 and has been at WHS since. In addition, his wife Traci is a teacher at Jacob’s Well Elementary.

“This was such a nice surprise,” Biggers said. “They had balloons and made a big deal of it, which my students got a kick out of! All teachers work very hard in WISD for our students, so it’s good to be recognized by our administration and Region 13.”

In addition to his teaching duties, Biggers also coaches the Current Issues and Events and the Social Studies Academic UIL teams. Each of those teams has qualified for the State UIL meet each of the last three years. This past spring, he was awarded the Outstanding MA Thesis honor at the Texas State University Department of History Graduate College Award Ceremony.

