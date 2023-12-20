Elementary students compete at UIL Academic Contest

DRIPPING SPRINGS — More than 340 Dripping Springs ISD elementary students competed at the district’s UIL Academic Contest on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Sycamore Middle School.
The top six finishers in each event are listed below by grade level.
Chess Puzzles (2nd Grade)
1st: Sebastian Garza, CSE
2nd: Luke Sanchez, DSE
3rd: Oliver Godard, RSE
4th: William Buckingham, DSE
5th: Oliver Steinman, DSE
6th: Julian Fonseca, RSE
Chess Puzzles (3rd Grade)
1st: Ian Matar, RSE
2nd: Aaron Richards, WSE
3rd: Wolfgang Benites, WSE
4th: Vivian Kapadia, RSE
5th: Hayes Anderson, SSE
6th: Alex Anderson, RSE
Chess Puzzles (4th Grade)
1st: Ryan Uppal, RSE
2nd: Sawyer Freed, WSE
3rd: Matthew Wrana, RSE
4th: Anthony Santarcangelo, CSE
5th: Riley Cook, CSE
6th: Graham Blankenship, WSE
Chess Puzzles (5th Grade)
1st: Prentice Harris, SSE
2nd: Leo Hunter, RSE
3rd: Nathan Montalbano, WSE
4th: Nico Sanchez, DSE
Tied 5th: Rory Chandler, WSE; Carson Funk, RSE
Creative Writing (2nd Grade)
1st: Navya Ganeshkumar, DSE
2nd: Arjun Kolli, WSE
3rd: Finleigh Sheeran, WSE
4th: Aaryav Karthikeyan, CSE
5th: Sofia Pecina, CSE
6th: Elle Blakeley, RSE
Maps, Graphs & Charts (5th Grade)
1st: James Quick, RSE
2nd: Aaron Burns, RSE
3rd: Dylan Wu, SSE
4th: Jaxon Villa, SSE
5th: Winston Laws, RSE
6th: Luke Vanecek, CSE
Music Memory (2nd Grade)
1st: Micaela Umanzor, WSE
2nd: Hank Miller, SSE
3rd: Aarna Dukle, CSE
4th: Emma Rodriguez, RSE
5th: Mak Hatibovic, WSE
Tied 6th: Paisley Jones, RSE; Ace Swank, SSE
Music Memory (3rd Grade)
1st: Matthew Duchamp, RSE
2nd: Hailey Jimenez, SSE
3rd: Piper Zaharias, SSE
4th: Stiles Shevlin, SSE
5th: Bethany Hoggatt, WSE
6th: Rowan Kitchings, CSE
Music Memory (4th Grade)
1st: Graham Poli, DSE
2nd: Elsa Lucas, SSE
3rd: Jayden Noumsi, WSE
4th: Colin Wright, DSE
5th: Cason Bedingfield, WSE
6th: Lauren Hendricks, WSE
Music Memory (5th Grade)
1st: Camila Gonzalez, SSE
2nd: Dominic Pizzulo, SSE
3rd: Tenley Williams, WSE
4th: Parker Payne, RSE
5th: Jones Wommack, SSE
6th: Trevor DuBransky, DSE
Number Sense (4th Grade)
1st: Margaux Raguet, WSE
2nd: Louis LeBlanc, CSE
3rd: Sabina Gonzales, WSE
4th: Logan Langford, RSE
5th: Noah Reneau, DSE
6th: Jaxon Pina, WSE
Number Sense (5th Grade)
1st: Tate Williams, WSE
2nd: Braden Booth, RSE
3rd: Pierce Fowler, RSE
4th: Hudson Villoria, RSE
5th: Barrett Knustrom, CSE
6th: Micah Fridye, SSE
Number Sense (6th Grade)
1st: Grayson Heck, CSE
2nd: Aarav Jain, WSE
3rd: Sriman Sajjala, WSE
Oral Reading (4th Grade)
1st: Stone Nelson, DSE
2nd: Eliza Anderson, CSE
3rd: Leila Paige, CSE
4th: Estelle Bale, WSE
5th: Harlow Parr, SSE
6th: Bronson Smith, WSE
Oral Reading (5th Grade)
1st: Lucy Stone, CSE
2nd: Sunny Hughes, CSE
3rd: Chloe Hogg, RSE
4th: Aria Fulce, RSE
5th: Giuliana Percenti, RSE
6th: Scarlett Ingles, WSE
Ready Writing (3rd Grade)
1st: Hattie Miller, SSE
2nd: Hudson Repko, DSE
3rd: Evelyn Cervenka, CSE
4th: Olivia Lussier, CSE
5th: Lilyana Oleksy, DSE
6th: Reed Simon, CSE
Ready Writing (4th Grade)
1st: Lucy Burgoyne, WSE
2nd: Etta Benson, DSE
3rd: Emily Harris, DSE
4th: Pooja Rangaraju, WSE
5th: Olivia Ketrenos, RSE
6th: Vivian Smith, WSE
Ready Writing (5th Grade)
1st: Emily Schwarzlose, WSE
2nd: Zoey Baker, CSE
3rd: Sarah Roberts, SSE
4th: Bianca Sarmiento, DSE
5th: Sophia Ryan, RSE
6th: Amelia Callas, RSE
Spelling (3rd Grade)
1st: Nishtha Ramrakhyani, RSE
2nd: Emily Friesenhahn, DSE
3rd: Isabel Arnold, SSE
4th: Aiden Budhagoda, RSE
5th: Evelyn Griffin, RSE
6th: Everett Heck, CSE
Spelling (4th Grade)
1st: Avanti Joshi, RSE
2nd: Reid Butcher, CSE
3rd: Brecklyn Thomas, RSE
4th: Everly Edwards, WSE
5th: Audrey Peterson, RSE
6th: Landry Gilbert, WSE
Spelling (5th Grade)
1st: Aditi Vishnubhatla, SSE
2nd: Abby Arnold, SSE
3rd: Harper Browning, RSE
4th: Gracie Rex, WSE
5th: Evelyn Ogden, RSE
6th: Elouise Ramirez, DSE
Storytelling (2nd Grade)
1st: Ari Norden, RSE
2nd: Finley Anderson, SSE
3rd: Elizabeth Kelly, RSE
4th: Kyler Kaspar, SSE
5th: Maggie Males, SSE
6th: Viraat Kadur, CSE
Storytelling (3rd Grade)
1st: Willa Snider, CSE
2nd: Cordelia Bruce, SSE
3rd: Henlee Hyde, CSE
4th: Addy Hall, RSE
5th: Sahar Chowdhury, DSE
6th: Maanya Koluguri, DSE
DSHS students selected for All-Region Band
The Dripping Springs High School Tiger Band participated in the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Region 18 auditions earlier this month at Akins High School. A total of 52 students were selected to the region and district bands and 21 advanced to the Area E auditions.
Area auditions will take place Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 at Westlake High School.
Listed below are the students of the DSHS Tiger Band and how they placed (*Area Qualifiers).
Wind Ensemble
*Omar Acosta, Alto Sax
*Keegan Ballard, Trombone
*Eric Brown, Contrabass Clarinet
*Andrew Darilek, Tuba
*Jackie Garcia, Percussion
*Kaitlyn Greene, Bb Clarinet
*Parker Hoffman, Percussion
*Alyssa Lantz, Piccolo
*Marthinus Lourens, Bassoon
*Gavin MacAlpine, Bb Clarinet
*Graeme MacAlpine, Horn
*Woodrow Mau, Bass Clarinet
*Evan Murphy, Percussion
*Josh Peters, Horn
*Jaden Pina, Percussion
*Alana Sayger, Horn
*Kylie Smith, Flute
*Kalle Thomas, Tenor Sax
*Madeline Trussell, Flute
Symphonic Band
Caitlin Adams, Horn
Logan Bell, Bb Clarinet
*Grace Bertram, Baritone Sax
Erin Clarke, Flute
Isla Conreaux, Percussion
Thomas Falls, Trumpet
William Haddad, Horn
Elliott Kling, Bb Clarinet
James Lamb, Alto Sax
Iris Lucas, Tuba
Corbin Meyer, Trombone
*Dylan Moore, Bb Clarinet
James Muth, Percussion
Kaleb Oliphant, Tuba
Blake Romero, Percussion
Finlay Tiller, Trombone
Colin Tuohy, Bb Clarinet
John Watson, Percussion
Brock Woertink, Euphonium
District Band
Elliot Bibeau, Bass Trombone
Elliott Downey, Trumpet
Nareese Gibbs, Bassoon
Kaitlyn Jennings, Horn
Jocelyn Juarez, Bb Clarinet
Everett Kling, Alto Sax
Emily Kuhn, Bb Clarinet
Noah Samaniego, Alto Sax
Hanna Stalvey, Percussion
Theodore Stoklosa, Trumpet
Isaac Surface, Trombone
Addison Waller, Eb Clarinet
Jasmine Zogaib, Percussion