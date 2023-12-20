Elementary students compete at UIL Academic Contest

DRIPPING SPRINGS — More than 340 Dripping Springs ISD elementary students competed at the district’s UIL Academic Contest on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Sycamore Middle School.

The top six finishers in each event are listed below by grade level.

Chess Puzzles (2nd Grade)

1st: Sebastian Garza, CSE

2nd: Luke Sanchez, DSE

3rd: Oliver Godard, RSE

4th: William Buckingham, DSE

5th: Oliver Steinman, DSE

6th: Julian Fonseca, RSE

Chess Puzzles (3rd Grade)

1st: Ian Matar, RSE

2nd: Aaron Richards, WSE

3rd: Wolfgang Benites, WSE

4th: Vivian Kapadia, RSE

5th: Hayes Anderson, SSE

6th: Alex Anderson, RSE

Chess Puzzles (4th Grade)

1st: Ryan Uppal, RSE

2nd: Sawyer Freed, WSE

3rd: Matthew Wrana, RSE

4th: Anthony Santarcangelo, CSE

5th: Riley Cook, CSE

6th: Graham Blankenship, WSE

Chess Puzzles (5th Grade)

1st: Prentice Harris, SSE

2nd: Leo Hunter, RSE

3rd: Nathan Montalbano, WSE

4th: Nico Sanchez, DSE

Tied 5th: Rory Chandler, WSE; Carson Funk, RSE

Creative Writing (2nd Grade)

1st: Navya Ganeshkumar, DSE

2nd: Arjun Kolli, WSE

3rd: Finleigh Sheeran, WSE

4th: Aaryav Karthikeyan, CSE

5th: Sofia Pecina, CSE

6th: Elle Blakeley, RSE

Maps, Graphs & Charts (5th Grade)

1st: James Quick, RSE

2nd: Aaron Burns, RSE

3rd: Dylan Wu, SSE

4th: Jaxon Villa, SSE

5th: Winston Laws, RSE

6th: Luke Vanecek, CSE

Music Memory (2nd Grade)

1st: Micaela Umanzor, WSE

2nd: Hank Miller, SSE

3rd: Aarna Dukle, CSE

4th: Emma Rodriguez, RSE

5th: Mak Hatibovic, WSE

Tied 6th: Paisley Jones, RSE; Ace Swank, SSE

Music Memory (3rd Grade)

1st: Matthew Duchamp, RSE

2nd: Hailey Jimenez, SSE

3rd: Piper Zaharias, SSE

4th: Stiles Shevlin, SSE

5th: Bethany Hoggatt, WSE

6th: Rowan Kitchings, CSE

Music Memory (4th Grade)

1st: Graham Poli, DSE

2nd: Elsa Lucas, SSE

3rd: Jayden Noumsi, WSE

4th: Colin Wright, DSE

5th: Cason Bedingfield, WSE

6th: Lauren Hendricks, WSE

Music Memory (5th Grade)

1st: Camila Gonzalez, SSE

2nd: Dominic Pizzulo, SSE

3rd: Tenley Williams, WSE

4th: Parker Payne, RSE

5th: Jones Wommack, SSE

6th: Trevor DuBransky, DSE

Number Sense (4th Grade)

1st: Margaux Raguet, WSE

2nd: Louis LeBlanc, CSE

3rd: Sabina Gonzales, WSE

4th: Logan Langford, RSE

5th: Noah Reneau, DSE

6th: Jaxon Pina, WSE

Number Sense (5th Grade)

1st: Tate Williams, WSE

2nd: Braden Booth, RSE

3rd: Pierce Fowler, RSE

4th: Hudson Villoria, RSE

5th: Barrett Knustrom, CSE

6th: Micah Fridye, SSE

Number Sense (6th Grade)

1st: Grayson Heck, CSE

2nd: Aarav Jain, WSE

3rd: Sriman Sajjala, WSE

Oral Reading (4th Grade)

1st: Stone Nelson, DSE

2nd: Eliza Anderson, CSE

3rd: Leila Paige, CSE

4th: Estelle Bale, WSE

5th: Harlow Parr, SSE

6th: Bronson Smith, WSE

Oral Reading (5th Grade)

1st: Lucy Stone, CSE

2nd: Sunny Hughes, CSE

3rd: Chloe Hogg, RSE

4th: Aria Fulce, RSE

5th: Giuliana Percenti, RSE

6th: Scarlett Ingles, WSE

Ready Writing (3rd Grade)

1st: Hattie Miller, SSE

2nd: Hudson Repko, DSE

3rd: Evelyn Cervenka, CSE

4th: Olivia Lussier, CSE

5th: Lilyana Oleksy, DSE

6th: Reed Simon, CSE

Ready Writing (4th Grade)

1st: Lucy Burgoyne, WSE

2nd: Etta Benson, DSE

3rd: Emily Harris, DSE

4th: Pooja Rangaraju, WSE

5th: Olivia Ketrenos, RSE

6th: Vivian Smith, WSE

Ready Writing (5th Grade)

1st: Emily Schwarzlose, WSE

2nd: Zoey Baker, CSE

3rd: Sarah Roberts, SSE

4th: Bianca Sarmiento, DSE

5th: Sophia Ryan, RSE

6th: Amelia Callas, RSE

Spelling (3rd Grade)

1st: Nishtha Ramrakhyani, RSE

2nd: Emily Friesenhahn, DSE

3rd: Isabel Arnold, SSE

4th: Aiden Budhagoda, RSE

5th: Evelyn Griffin, RSE

6th: Everett Heck, CSE

Spelling (4th Grade)

1st: Avanti Joshi, RSE

2nd: Reid Butcher, CSE

3rd: Brecklyn Thomas, RSE

4th: Everly Edwards, WSE

5th: Audrey Peterson, RSE

6th: Landry Gilbert, WSE

Spelling (5th Grade)

1st: Aditi Vishnubhatla, SSE

2nd: Abby Arnold, SSE

3rd: Harper Browning, RSE

4th: Gracie Rex, WSE

5th: Evelyn Ogden, RSE

6th: Elouise Ramirez, DSE

Storytelling (2nd Grade)

1st: Ari Norden, RSE

2nd: Finley Anderson, SSE

3rd: Elizabeth Kelly, RSE

4th: Kyler Kaspar, SSE

5th: Maggie Males, SSE

6th: Viraat Kadur, CSE

Storytelling (3rd Grade)

1st: Willa Snider, CSE

2nd: Cordelia Bruce, SSE

3rd: Henlee Hyde, CSE

4th: Addy Hall, RSE

5th: Sahar Chowdhury, DSE

6th: Maanya Koluguri, DSE

DSHS students selected for All-Region Band

The Dripping Springs High School Tiger Band participated in the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Region 18 auditions earlier this month at Akins High School. A total of 52 students were selected to the region and district bands and 21 advanced to the Area E auditions.

Area auditions will take place Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 at Westlake High School.

Listed below are the students of the DSHS Tiger Band and how they placed (*Area Qualifiers).

Wind Ensemble

*Omar Acosta, Alto Sax

*Keegan Ballard, Trombone

*Eric Brown, Contrabass Clarinet

*Andrew Darilek, Tuba

*Jackie Garcia, Percussion

*Kaitlyn Greene, Bb Clarinet

*Parker Hoffman, Percussion

*Alyssa Lantz, Piccolo

*Marthinus Lourens, Bassoon

*Gavin MacAlpine, Bb Clarinet

*Graeme MacAlpine, Horn

*Woodrow Mau, Bass Clarinet

*Evan Murphy, Percussion

*Josh Peters, Horn

*Jaden Pina, Percussion

*Alana Sayger, Horn

*Kylie Smith, Flute

*Kalle Thomas, Tenor Sax

*Madeline Trussell, Flute

Symphonic Band

Caitlin Adams, Horn

Logan Bell, Bb Clarinet

*Grace Bertram, Baritone Sax

Erin Clarke, Flute

Isla Conreaux, Percussion

Thomas Falls, Trumpet

William Haddad, Horn

Elliott Kling, Bb Clarinet

James Lamb, Alto Sax

Iris Lucas, Tuba

Corbin Meyer, Trombone

*Dylan Moore, Bb Clarinet

James Muth, Percussion

Kaleb Oliphant, Tuba

Blake Romero, Percussion

Finlay Tiller, Trombone

Colin Tuohy, Bb Clarinet

John Watson, Percussion

Brock Woertink, Euphonium

District Band

Elliot Bibeau, Bass Trombone

Elliott Downey, Trumpet

Nareese Gibbs, Bassoon

Kaitlyn Jennings, Horn

Jocelyn Juarez, Bb Clarinet

Everett Kling, Alto Sax

Emily Kuhn, Bb Clarinet

Noah Samaniego, Alto Sax

Hanna Stalvey, Percussion

Theodore Stoklosa, Trumpet

Isaac Surface, Trombone

Addison Waller, Eb Clarinet

Jasmine Zogaib, Percussion