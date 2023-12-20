PEC employees donate 750 toys to local children

PEC doubles as Santa's Helpers

HAYS COUNTY — Pedernales Electric Cooperative employees are spreading cheer this holiday season by donating 750 toys to local organizations.

During this annual program, the co-op asked its employees to give a toy, bicycle or scooter to make a child’s spirit bright during the holidays. The gifts are donated to local nonprofit organizations and distributed to needy families.

The employees’ charitable efforts surpassed the 550 gifts given in 2022.

“We are so thankful to our employees who supported their local communities and made children’s spirits bright this year,” said Community Outreach Specialist Kevyn Packer. “With their charitable efforts and the help of our partner organizations who will distribute the gifts, we are PEC Proud to shine a light on local families’ holidays.”

Donations will benefit the following organizations:

• Travis County Brown Santa

• Liberty Hill Operation Blue Santa

• Comal County Operation Green Santa

• Leander Operation Blue Santa

• Hays County Brown Santa

• Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids

• Junction Church of Christ Toy Drive

• Blanco County Brown Santa