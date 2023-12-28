Subscribe
Wayland’s Pick of 2023
PHOTO BY WAYLAND D. CLARK
News, Sports, Wimberley Texans
Wayland D. Clark on
December 28, 2023
Staff Picks
Wayland’s Pick of 2023
Here, we share staff picks for our most memorable or favorite stories of 2023.

2023 Player of the Year

Wimberley junior quarterback Cody Stoever is the News-Dispatch Player of the Year for 2023. Stoever, who also was named Wimberley’s District 13-4A MVP, completed 191 of 266 passes for 2,992 yards with 41 touchdowns and carried the ball 209 times for 1,585 yards and scored 32 touchdowns. Stoever accounted for 73 of the team’s total of 102 touchdowns this season. “He’s a warrior,” head coach Doug Warren said about Stoever. “He’s a competitor, loves to be with h...

Liz’s Picks of 2023
Dripping Springs, News, Wimberley
Liz’s Picks of 2023
Central Texas Theatre Academy continues to inspire students April 19, 2023 - By Megan Navarro WIMBERLEY — Watching stories unfold and students’ dreams...
December 28, 2023
Shaunna’s Picks of 2023
Kyle, News
Shaunna’s Picks of 2023
DJ to be honored at day of celebration June 28, 2023 - By Brittany Kelley Tury Quinonez, also known as DJ 2DQ, a renowned DJ who resides in Kyle, will...
December 28, 2023
Brittany’s Picks of 2023
Buda, Kyle, News
Brittany’s Picks of 2023
Buda resident visits every state park in Texas July 12, 2023 - By Brittany Kelley Carol Swanson Rodgers, a Buda resident, visited Lockhart State Park ...
December 28, 2023
Megan’s Picks of 2023
Buda, Dripping Springs, News
Megan’s Picks of 2023
Wizards raise funds for veterans Oct. 11, 2023 - By Brittany Kelley “Imagine a wizard buying a rusty old car and telling his wife all he wanted to do ...
December 28, 2023
Ashley’s Picks of 2023
Hays County, News, San Marcos
Ashley’s Picks of 2023
Local LGBTQIA+ nightclub closes unexpectedly Jan. 18, 2023 - By Brittany Anderson For the past eight years, thousands have trekked up the rainbow stai...
December 28, 2023
Hays Free Press’ Top 5 Stories of 2023
Buda, Hays County, Kyle, News
Hays Free Press’ Top 5 Stories of 2023
No. 1 - Car accident in Buda leaves 1 dead Aug. 17, 2023 - Staff Report A woman died and two individuals were injured after they were involved in a tw...
December 28, 2023
