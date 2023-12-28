News, Sports, Wimberley Texans
Wayland’s Pick of 2023
Here, we share staff picks for our most memorable or favorite stories of 2023.
2023 Player of the Year
Wimberley junior quarterback Cody Stoever is the News-Dispatch Player of the Year for 2023. Stoever, who also was named Wimberley’s District 13-4A MVP, completed 191 of 266 passes for 2,992 yards with 41 touchdowns and carried the ball 209 times for 1,585 yards and scored 32 touchdowns. Stoever accounted for 73 of the team’s total of 102 touchdowns this season. “He’s a warrior,” head coach Doug Warren said about Stoever. “He’s a competitor, loves to be with h...