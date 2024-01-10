Subscribe
Local cheerleaders head to State
PHOTOS COURTESY OF DRIPPING SPRINGS ISD
January 10, 2024
Local cheerleaders head to State
Wimberley, Dripping Springs squads compete at UIL Spirit State Championship

Walking toward their bus, all that the Dripping Springs High School cheerleaders could see were students, staff, parents and community members outside of the campus doors on Friday, Jan. 5 cheering them on before they headed to the UIL Spirit State Championship last weekend in Fort Worth. In the 6A Division II State Championship, the DSHS cheerleaders placed 17th and received a score of 77.77.

The Wimberley High School cheerleading team stands in a prayer circle before competing at the UIL Spirit State Championship, held on Jan.6-8. The team placed 10th with a score of 80.80 in the 4A Division II Championship.

