Hays County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in Kyle homicide

KYLE — At approximately 3:16 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10, Hays County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Country Lane in Kyle regarding a male subject who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Deputies arrived at the location and located the victim on the floor inside the home. The victim suffered from an obvious gunshot wound and deputies immediately began performing first aid. Deputies were joined on scene by medics from San Marcos/Hays County EMS and the Kyle Fire Department. The victim later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Beth Smith.

Investigators responded to the scene and ultimately determined that the victim had been shot by an individual identified as 21-year-old Steven Rodriguez.

Investigators charged Rodriguez with the following offenses: violation of bond conditions, class A misdemeanor and aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury/family violence (a first-degree felony). Rodriguez remains in custody and no bond has been set on either charge.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be added later.

If you have information regarding this investigation, contact Detective Scott Zediker with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-TIPS or you can submit your information online to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App