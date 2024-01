Hawks top Rattlers, Antlers

From Jan. 11-13, the Hays High School boys soccer team competed in the Copa Akins Varsity Tournament, which was held at multiple Austin ISD fields. On the first day of the tournament, the Hawks took on the San Marcos Rattlers at Nelson Field and came away with a 4-3 win. The following day, the Hawks faced the Cedar Creek Lions (3-1 loss) and the Kerrville Tivy Antlers (3-2 win).