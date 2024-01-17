Shopping center, Sprouts coming to Kyle

KYLE — GBT Realty Corporation, a national commercial development and investment company headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, announced plans to develop Shops at The Brick and Mortar District — a 42,000 square-foot neighborhood center situated at the core of Plum Creek in Kyle.

GBT acquired the five-acre site at the northwest quadrant of Kohlers Crossing and FM 1626 for $3.2 million late last year.

“The Plum Creek community, and The Brick and Mortar District within it, is one of the most exciting developments happening in the greater Austin area,” said GBT Realty Managing Director Jeff Pape in a news release. “Our close work with the city of Kyle and the Plum Creek Architectural Review Committee has resulted in a project that aligns with their vision and intention for this corner of the community – with a high-quality grocer such as Sprouts.”

The Brick and Mortar District at Plum Creek is a 138-acre, mixed-use town center that includes 2,500 homes, as well as offices, retail, restaurants and greenspace and is expected to be complete by 2031, according to the release.

This includes a 23,250 square-foot Sprouts Farmers Market, which will be the first of its kind in Kyle that will be focused on providing healthy, affordable food options to customers. The shopping center is expected to be complete and open by spring 2025.

“The three shop buildings are purposely designed to face the center’s main entrance with endcap patios to accommodate the community’s overwhelming demand for restaurants,” said Alan Lloyd, senior vice president. “In addition, there is also ample space for soft goods, financial services [and] local merchants, as well as health and wellness and beauty resources.”

“The emergence and exponential growth of Plum Creek has really solidified Kyle as one of the fastest growing cities in the state and is poised to be the largest in Hays County,” Lloyd added.

In addition to the existing 5,000 homes, another 750 residential units are currently under construction, along with approximately 1.5 million square feet. of commercial space — defining the region as the epicenter of the “Texas Innovation Corridor” that stretches from Austin to San, Antonio, the release stated. The Brick and Mortar District includes venues such as the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center that seats 1,000 guests and hosts more than 250,000 patrons annually.

Aligning with the interactive, community-oriented vision for The Brick and Mortar District, the retail destination also features a plaza with an event lawn intended to provide a venue for community engagement and entertainment. Multiple renderings by a Texas artist are also planned throughout the center to infuse additional energy and vibrancy to this cornerstone development. Upgraded architecture and lush landscaping will complete the welcoming atmosphere.

The city of Kyle partnered with GBT to provide an initial $300,000 grant to support the development of Shops at The Brick and Mortar District. Remaining incentives totaling up to $950,000 are also expected as property and sales tax reimbursements.