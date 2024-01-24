City Limits Subaru partners with Kyle nonprofit

BUDA — Imagine having to go without a coat, shoes or even socks. For millions of children and adults experiencing homelessness and other urgent need situations across the country and here in Hays County and Central Texas, this can be a harsh reality.

Helping others is the key to a strong community — leading City Limits Subaru to support individuals and families in urgent need. This year, during Subaru Loves to Help month, the Buda dealership is joining Subaru and retailers nationwide in partnering with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit focused on connecting children with the resources they need to thrive. This partnership will amplify Subaru’s continued support for those who need it most.

On Thursday, Jan. 25, City Limits Subaru will host a gifting event along with Kyle-based nonprofit, Unforgettable Families and Friends, to provide children in urgent need with brand new coats, shoes and socks. These essential items not only help keep children protected, warm and dry, but they can have a significant impact on a child’s mental and emotional well-being.

Through this partnership and other historical Subaru Loves to Help efforts, Subaru and retailers will have helped more than 750,000 children and adults in urgent need so far.

