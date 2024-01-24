Subscribe
DSHS students, moms build beds for children in need
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Community, Dripping Springs, Main, News
Staff Report on
January 24, 2024
DSHS students, moms build beds for children in need
A Place to Sleep

More than 100 Dripping Springs High School students and their mothers spent Saturday, Jan. 20, building 36 beds for Austin area children who do not have one of their own. The Young Men’s Service League of Dripping Springs has partnered with the nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build bunk beds and deliver them, along with new bed linens, to families on Feb. 3. Many of these children now sleep on the floor or on couches, and this volunteer effort hopes to provide more children with the basic...

DSHS performs Mamma Mia
Community, Education, News
DSHS performs Mamma Mia
The Dripping Springs Fine Arts Department presented Mamma Mia — a musical with songs by the popular ’70s group, ABBA. The play, which ran for five day...
January 24, 2024
Founders Memorial Park to get lighting
Dripping Springs, Main, News
Founders Memorial Park to get lighting
DRIPPING SPRINGS —  At its Jan. 16 meeting, the Dripping Springs City Council unanimously approved an agreement between the city and Graybar for park ...
January 24, 2024
CAVA opens in Kyle
Kyle, News
CAVA opens in Kyle
CAVA employees prepare for the opening of the building as customers wait outside on Friday, Jan. 19. The Mediterranean style restaurant focuses on “se...
January 24, 2024
Most Read
Shopping center, Sprouts coming to Kyle
Business, Kyle...
Shopping center, Sprouts coming to Kyle
January 17, 2024
KYLE — GBT Realty Corporation, a national commercial development and investment company headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, announced plans to deve...
Hays CISD clerk arrested for improper relationship
Breaking News, Buda...
Hays CISD clerk arrested for improper relationship
By Staff Report 
January 25, 2024
KYLE — Hays High School paraprofessional clerk, Danielle Dunn, 32, was arrested on Jan. 25 for improper relationship between an educator and student, ...
Independent bookstore cuts ribbon in Buda
Buda, Main...
Independent bookstore cuts ribbon in Buda
January 17, 2024
Em Dash Books owner Lola Watson, center, is surrounded by friends and family, as well as representatives from the city of Buda, Buda EDC and Buda Cham...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.