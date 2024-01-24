DSHS students, moms build beds for children in need

A Place to Sleep

More than 100 Dripping Springs High School students and their mothers spent Saturday, Jan. 20, building 36 beds for Austin area children who do not have one of their own. The Young Men’s Service League of Dripping Springs has partnered with the nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build bunk beds and deliver them, along with new bed linens, to families on Feb. 3. Many of these children now sleep on the floor or on couches, and this volunteer effort hopes to provide more children with the basic...