Schachter found not guilty, charges expunged

HAYS COUNTY — More than a year after the charges were made, David Schachter, 54, of Kyle was found not guilty on one charge of Assault C Offensive Contact and a second charge of the same offense was dismissed.

Schachter was booked into the Hays County Jail and released on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. He was charged with assault (offensive contact) — a Class C misdemeanor, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Schachter started working as a teacher at Danforth Junior High School in Wimberley in August 2022, but was placed on administrative leave following the allegations in early September 2022 and later resigned from his position.

A Hays County jury returned a not guilty verdict in the Justice of the Peace Court Precinct 3 on Sept. 26, 2023, according to Schachter’s attorney Lytza Rojas, and the state dismissed the second pending case.

“As important as allegations of abuse are, it is equally important to have a fair and impartial investigation so as to not subject an innocent person to harm,” Rojas said in a press release. “We were so thankful the jury took the time to carefully examine all the evidence, and lack thereof, and quickly come to the only conclusion supported by the evidence: not guilty.”

On Dec. 20, 2023, the 453rd Judicial Court in Hays County considered and granted a Petition for Expunction. The court found Schachter is entitled to expunction as provided by Article 55.01(a)(1)(A), Texas Code of Criminal Procedure, to the Assault C Offensive Contact offenses.

According to the Order of Expunction, the court found that Schachter is entitled to an expunction of all records and files related to the arrest, charge and subsequent prosecution for all listed alleged offenses. The cases were fully dismissed and the charge did not result in a final conviction, is no longer pending and there was no community supervision ordered.