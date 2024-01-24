Subscribe
Wimberley Texans topped by Billies
PHOTO BY WAYLAND D. CLARK
Sports, Wimberley Texans
Wayland D. Clark on
January 24, 2024
Wimberley Texans topped by Billies

Wimberley’s Laney Hennessee, a junior, jumps to take a shot at the basket while fending off Fredericksburg’s Paige Kuhlmann in a 4A District 27 game on Jan. 16. Fredericksburg 24-4 (8-0) in first place, won 63-44. Lily Dela Rosa led the team with 13 points, Campbell Woodward 12, Hennessee 8, Addie Laney 6, Jade Duncan 4 and Reagan Olmer 1. The Lady Texans 19-13 (4-4) are coached by Caleb Hall and will host Burnet on Tuesday., Jan. 30 and Navarro (final home game of regular season) on Friday,...

Schachter found not guilty, charges expunged
Hays County, News, Wimberley
Schachter found not guilty, charges expunged
HAYS COUNTY — More than a year after the charges were made, David Schachter, 54, of Kyle was found not guilty on one charge of Assault C Offensive Con...
January 24, 2024
Goodbye, but hopefully see you later
Editorials, Opinions
Goodbye, but hopefully see you later
A few weeks ago, I wrote about the tragic news of a small movie theater in Fort Stockton — a small town in West Texas — having to shut its doors just ...
January 24, 2024
Hays County deputy constable sworn in
Hays County, News
Hays County deputy constable sworn in
Dustin Slaughter was sworn in as a regular full-time deputy constable in the Hays County Constable Precinct 1 Office at the Jan. 16 Hays County Commis...
January 24, 2024
PEC accepts board director nominations
Hays County, News
PEC accepts board director nominations
HAYS COUNTY —  Nomination petitions and applications are open for Pedernales Electric Cooperative members seeking to serve their communities on the PE...
January 24, 2024
Hays County updates human resources policy
Hays County, News
Hays County updates human resources policy
HAYS COUNTY — At its Jan. 16 meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court approved changes — suggested by Human Resources Director Shari Miller — to a...
January 24, 2024
Most Read
Shopping center, Sprouts coming to Kyle
Business, Kyle...
Shopping center, Sprouts coming to Kyle
January 17, 2024
KYLE — GBT Realty Corporation, a national commercial development and investment company headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, announced plans to deve...
Independent bookstore cuts ribbon in Buda
Buda, Main...
Independent bookstore cuts ribbon in Buda
January 17, 2024
Em Dash Books owner Lola Watson, center, is surrounded by friends and family, as well as representatives from the city of Buda, Buda EDC and Buda Cham...
HCSO arrests man for Christmas day murder
Hays County, Kyle...
HCSO arrests man for Christmas day murder
By Ashley Kontnier 
January 10, 2024
KYLE — Edward Jesus Hernandez, 22, has been arrested for the Christmas day murder of 30-year-old Josué Javier Soto. At approximately 6:47 p.m. on Dec....
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.