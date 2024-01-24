Wimberley Texans topped by Billies

Wimberley’s Laney Hennessee, a junior, jumps to take a shot at the basket while fending off Fredericksburg’s Paige Kuhlmann in a 4A District 27 game on Jan. 16. Fredericksburg 24-4 (8-0) in first place, won 63-44. Lily Dela Rosa led the team with 13 points, Campbell Woodward 12, Hennessee 8, Addie Laney 6, Jade Duncan 4 and Reagan Olmer 1. The Lady Texans 19-13 (4-4) are coached by Caleb Hall and will host Burnet on Tuesday., Jan. 30 and Navarro (final home game of regular season) on Friday,...