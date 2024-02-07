Subscribe
Dripping Springs ISD to host groundbreaking at Sycamore Springs
Graphic by Dripping Springs ISD
Staff Report on
February 7, 2024
DRIPPING SPRINGS  — Dripping Springs ISD will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the Sycamore Springs Middle School (SSMS) expansion project at noon on Friday, Feb. 16.

The ceremony will include a brief program and groundbreaking held near the SSMS courtyard with comments from superintendent Dr. Holly Morris-Kuentz, DSISD Board President Dr. Stefani Reinold and SSMS Principal Kelly Miller. All DSISD stakeholders are welcome to attend.

The SSMS expansion is a project included in the May 2023 bond. The project will increase the campus student capacity from 850 to 1,200 students and include an expansion of the school’s cafeteria. Construction will begin in February and last approximately one year. VLK is the architect for the project and Bartlett Cocke is the construction manager.

Visit www.dsisdtx.us/bond2023 for more information on the SSMS expansion and other projects included in the 2023 bond.

