Dripping Springs ISD seeks feedback on second high school

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Dripping Springs ISD is seeking feedback from stakeholders on the design of the district’s second high school with a community input survey that is open to the public.

The design process for the campus began earlier this month with four community input meetings, hosted by DSISD and VLK Architects — the firm designing the school. Attendees provided feedback on the future building, transition, traditions and extracurricular and student learning opportunities.

Stakeholders will be surveyed on the importance of certain aspects of the school, including the design and feel of campus spaces, programming options and more.

Parents, students, staff and community members are encouraged to complete the survey at dsisdtx.us/highschool2survey by Friday, Feb. 23.

The district’s second high school is planned to accommodate 2,500 students in grades 9-12 on Darden Hill Road in Driftwood. Currently, only the design portion of the second high school has been approved by voters; construction would need to be funded through a future bond program.

Information and updates on the 2023 bond can be found at www.dsisdtx.us/bond2023.