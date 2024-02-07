Subscribe
Dripping Springs ISD seeks feedback on second high school
Graphic by Dripping Springs ISD
Dripping Springs, News
Staff Report on
February 7, 2024
Dripping Springs ISD seeks feedback on second high school

DRIPPING SPRINGS  — Dripping Springs ISD is seeking feedback from stakeholders on the design of the district’s second high school with a community input survey that is open to the public.

The design process for the campus began earlier this month with four community input meetings, hosted by DSISD and VLK Architects — the firm designing the school. Attendees provided feedback on the future building, transition, traditions and extracurricular and student learning opportunities.

Stakeholders will be surveyed on the importance of certain aspects of the school, including the design and feel of campus spaces, programming options and more.

Parents, students, staff and community members are encouraged to complete the survey at dsisdtx.us/highschool2survey by Friday, Feb. 23.

The district’s second high school is planned to accommodate 2,500 students in grades 9-12 on Darden Hill Road in Driftwood. Currently, only the design portion of the second high school has been approved by voters; construction would need to be funded through a future bond program.

Information and updates on the 2023 bond can be found at www.dsisdtx.us/bond2023.

Wimberley supports King Feed
Main, News, Wimberley
Wimberley supports King Feed
Dozens stand in a line that fills the Blanco Brew coffee shop in Wimberley while showing their support for King Feed and Hardware. King Feed’s buildin...
February 7, 2024
A (chocolate) chipper ribbon cutting
Business, Community, Kyle, News
A (chocolate) chipper ribbon cutting
Store owner, Jace Mattinson, cuts the ribbon at the Crumbl Cookie Ribbon Cutting on Feb. 1. The cookie store is located at 5180 FM 1626, Ste 110, Kyle...
February 7, 2024
Most Read
Hays CISD clerk arrested for improper relationship
Breaking News, Buda...
Hays CISD clerk arrested for improper relationship
By Staff Report 
January 25, 2024
KYLE — Hays High School paraprofessional clerk, Danielle Dunn, 32, was arrested on Jan. 25 for improper relationship between an educator and student, ...
CAVA opens in Kyle
Kyle, News
CAVA opens in Kyle
January 24, 2024
CAVA employees prepare for the opening of the building as customers wait outside on Friday, Jan. 19. The Mediterranean style restaurant focuses on “se...
Lehman High School theatre takes on man-eating plant
Community, Education...
HEADING TO HAYA
Lehman High School theatre takes on man-eating plant
By Brittany Kelley 
January 31, 2024
KYLE — When picturing a flower shop, one may envision a rose or a tulip; a lily or a daffodil, but inside the Lehman High School Theater lies a man-ea...
Hays CISD announces new hires
Community, Education...
Hays CISD announces new hires
District names Cullen ES principal, Hays head football coach, chief technology officer
By Megan Navarro 
January 31, 2024
BUDA — Following closed session, the Hays CISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved several hirings at its regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 22. Curre...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.