Subscribe
SFFMA welcomes new executive director
Graphic by Barton Publications
Community, News
Staff Report on
February 7, 2024
SFFMA welcomes new executive director

AUSTIN — The State Firefighters’ and Fire Marshals’ Association (SFFMA) welcomed its new executive director, Dan Kramer, on Feb. 5.

SFFMA provides training, certification and testing for volunteer firefighters across the state. Benefits also include insurance for accidents and Line of Duty Deaths (LODDs).

Kramer was selected from the search committee’s efforts to hire a new executive director as the current director, Tim Rutland, announced his retirement. He will stay on a few weeks to help with the transition.

“We are thrilled with the selection of Dan Kramer as the new Executive Director of SFFMA,” said SFFMA Board President Donny Boggs in a news release. “Dan will help us navigate the direction of the organization and we believe he is the right person for the job. His skills and background make him uniquely qualified to take the helm and lead SFFMA into the future.”

Kramer brings a wealth of knowledge and skills to the table. Over his 18 years of public service, he has been both a volunteer and a paid firefighter in all volunteer and combo departments. He is the current Assistant Fire Chief of Schertz Fire Department.

“I’m looking forward to taking on this new challenge in my career,” Kramer said. “I understand the fire service and am prepared to help bring about positive changes and new opportunities for volunteer firefighters across the state.”

He added, “I’m also excited to work with the Austin staff to continue our commitment to customer service and to tackling the challenges ahead. I believe these folks have what it takes to help me enhance and improve SFFMA so we can better serve our members and grow the organization in new ways.”

Kramer earned a Masters of Public Administration from Sam Houston State University and a Bachelor of Applied Arts & Sciences in emergency management from West Texas A&M University. He is also a graduate of the Texas A&M Fire Service Chief Executive Officer Program and a designated Certified Fire Executive through the Texas Fire Chiefs Association.

He was appointed to serve on the Hazardous Materials Committee for the International Association of Fire Chiefs. Additionally, he is an educator for San Antonio College and the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.

Kramer is pursuing his Ph.D. in fire and emergency management from Oklahoma State University. As a professor, he hopes to improve the fire service through his research and pursuit of educating the next generation of fire service leaders. Kramer is also a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

“Dan’s education, training and experience are of the highest caliber,” said SFFMA 2nd Vice President Mark Wobus, who headed up the search committee. “We are confident in his abilities and excited to see him lead the association.”

A (chocolate) chipper ribbon cutting
Business, Community, Kyle, News
A (chocolate) chipper ribbon cutting
Store owner Jace Mattinson cuts the ribbon at the Crumbl Cookie Ribbon Cutting on Feb. 1. The cookie store is located at 5180 FM 1626, Ste 110, Kyle. ...
February 7, 2024
Supporting healthy youth relationships
Community
Supporting healthy youth relationships
February is Dating Violence Awareness Month and we hope to educate our community on this very important issue. One in three young people will experien...
February 7, 2024
GSMP hosts Economic Outlook Luncheon
Community, Hays County, News, San Marcos
GSMP hosts Economic Outlook Luncheon
SAN MARCOS — The Texas economy is expected to continue its expansion, even in the face of market volatility, according to retired Assistant Vice-Presi...
February 7, 2024
Justice of the Peace Pct. 2, Pl. 2 opens
Kyle, News
Justice of the Peace Pct. 2, Pl. 2 opens
KYLE — The Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, Place 2 court, located at 5458 FM 2770 in Kyle, opened to the public on Monday, Feb. 5. The new court was ...
February 7, 2024
Most Read
Hays CISD clerk arrested for improper relationship
Breaking News, Buda...
Hays CISD clerk arrested for improper relationship
By Staff Report 
January 25, 2024
KYLE — Hays High School paraprofessional clerk, Danielle Dunn, 32, was arrested on Jan. 25 for improper relationship between an educator and student, ...
Goodbye, but hopefully see you later
Columns, Opinions
IT’S NOT ALWAYS SUNNY
Goodbye, but hopefully see you later
January 24, 2024
A few weeks ago, I wrote about the tragic news of a small movie theater in Fort Stockton — a small town in West Texas — having to shut its doors just ...
CAVA opens in Kyle
Kyle, News
CAVA opens in Kyle
January 24, 2024
CAVA employees prepare for the opening of the building as customers wait outside on Friday, Jan. 19. The Mediterranean style restaurant focuses on “se...
Schachter found not guilty, charges expunged
Hays County, News...
Schachter found not guilty, charges expunged
January 24, 2024
HAYS COUNTY — More than a year after the charges were made, David Schachter, 54, of Kyle was found not guilty on one charge of Assault C Offensive Con...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.