SFFMA welcomes new executive director

AUSTIN — The State Firefighters’ and Fire Marshals’ Association (SFFMA) welcomed its new executive director, Dan Kramer, on Feb. 5.

SFFMA provides training, certification and testing for volunteer firefighters across the state. Benefits also include insurance for accidents and Line of Duty Deaths (LODDs).

Kramer was selected from the search committee’s efforts to hire a new executive director as the current director, Tim Rutland, announced his retirement. He will stay on a few weeks to help with the transition.

“We are thrilled with the selection of Dan Kramer as the new Executive Director of SFFMA,” said SFFMA Board President Donny Boggs in a news release. “Dan will help us navigate the direction of the organization and we believe he is the right person for the job. His skills and background make him uniquely qualified to take the helm and lead SFFMA into the future.”

Kramer brings a wealth of knowledge and skills to the table. Over his 18 years of public service, he has been both a volunteer and a paid firefighter in all volunteer and combo departments. He is the current Assistant Fire Chief of Schertz Fire Department.

“I’m looking forward to taking on this new challenge in my career,” Kramer said. “I understand the fire service and am prepared to help bring about positive changes and new opportunities for volunteer firefighters across the state.”

He added, “I’m also excited to work with the Austin staff to continue our commitment to customer service and to tackling the challenges ahead. I believe these folks have what it takes to help me enhance and improve SFFMA so we can better serve our members and grow the organization in new ways.”

Kramer earned a Masters of Public Administration from Sam Houston State University and a Bachelor of Applied Arts & Sciences in emergency management from West Texas A&M University. He is also a graduate of the Texas A&M Fire Service Chief Executive Officer Program and a designated Certified Fire Executive through the Texas Fire Chiefs Association.

He was appointed to serve on the Hazardous Materials Committee for the International Association of Fire Chiefs. Additionally, he is an educator for San Antonio College and the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.

Kramer is pursuing his Ph.D. in fire and emergency management from Oklahoma State University. As a professor, he hopes to improve the fire service through his research and pursuit of educating the next generation of fire service leaders. Kramer is also a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

“Dan’s education, training and experience are of the highest caliber,” said SFFMA 2nd Vice President Mark Wobus, who headed up the search committee. “We are confident in his abilities and excited to see him lead the association.”