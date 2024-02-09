Former Buda Chamber employee arrested for misuse of funds

BUDA — On Jan. 26, the Kermit “K.C.” Watson, former director of operations for the Buda Area Chamber of Commerce was arrested for credit/debit card abuse and misapplication of fiduciary/financial property.

According to a statement released by the chamber, which did not specifically name Watson, “suspicious” activities were uncovered while reconciling financial accounts.

“Following an initial investigation by the board of directors that uncovered what appears to be fraud and misuse of f...