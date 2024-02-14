Dripping Springs High School athletes sign National Letters of Intent

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Five Dripping Springs High School student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, Feb. 7 to continue their athletic and academic careers at the collegiate level.

Below is information on each of the signees.

Maddox Bloomgren, Football, Youngstown State University (Ohio)

Maddox Bloomgren was a three-year letterwinner for the Tiger football team. As a senior, he was named First Team All-District Offense at tight end while helping Dripping Springs to the regional finals for the second-straight season. In 2023, Bloomgren ranked third for the Tigers with 297 receiving yards and five touchdowns, averaging 10.2 yards per reception. During his career, the Tigers posted a 33-6 record with three playoff appearances.

As a two-sport athlete, he also lettered three years in basketball.

He is the son of Jocelynn and Christian Bloomgren.

Elijah Gonzales, Football, Trinity University

Elijah Gonzales was a three-year starter for the Tiger football program. As a senior, he was named to the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) Academic All-State Second Team and was tabbed First Team All-District Defense as a lineman. In 2023, Gonzales led the Tigers with 12 tackles for loss, ranked third with four sacks, and fifth with 51 total tackles. He was named a Texas Sports Writers Association (TSWA) All-State Honorable Mention selection as a junior after guiding the Tigers to a regional final appearance in their first 6A season. Gonzales was selected Second Team All-District in 2021 and 2022. During his career, the Tigers posted a 33-6 record with three playoff appearances.

As a junior, he advanced to the area meet in the shot put.

He is the son of Noelle Legereit and Paul Gonzales.

Anna Hoskovec, Swimming, Marist College (New York)

Anna Hoskovec, a UIL state bronze medalist and seven-time state qualifier, is a four-year letterwinner and two-year captain for the DSHS swimming and diving program. She burst onto the high school scene by winning three gold medals at the District 18-5A Championships as a freshman in 2021. Hoskovec has been part of the 400-yard freestyle relay team that has qualified for the state meet in each of her three seasons, helping the quartet to a third-place state finish in 2022. As a sophomore, she qualified for the UIL 5A State Meet in four events and was named an Austin Area Sports Awards Female Swimmer of the Year finalist. Hoskovec holds school records in the 500-yard freestyle and the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays. She is a three-time Texas Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association All-State honoree and was recently named a THSCA Academic All-State Honorable Mention selection. Outside of the pool, Hoskovec is the senior class president, student council historian and the Spanish Honor Society communications coordinator.

She is the daughter of Jennifer and Michael Hoskovec. After high school, she plans to study sports communication with a focus in sports broadcast/journalism.

Kyle Koch, Football, University of North Texas

Kyle Koch was a three-year starter and three-time all-district wide receiver for the Tiger football team. In 2023, he was named the District 26-6A Co-Offensive MVP after registering 1,314 receiving yards, 301 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns while helping the Tigers to a second-straight regional final appearance. Koch finished his career as the school record holder in receiving yards (3,713), total receptions (218) and touchdown receptions (48). He also holds the single-season school record for receptions (78) and three of the top four spots in the record books for single-season receiving yards. In October, he was recognized on Sunday NFL Countdown’s “You Got Mossed” segment for his one-handed touchdown grab in a 48-0 victory over Austin Akins. He has twice been named a TSWA All-State Honorable Mention selection and was named the District 12-5A Newcomer Offensive MVP as a sophomore and First Team All-District Offense honoree as a junior. He was recently nominated for the Austin Area Sports Awards Offensive Football Player of the Year. During his career, the Tigers posted a 33-6 record with three playoff appearances.

Koch is also a letterwinner for the DSHS track and field program, and is the son of Amy and William Koch.

Jacob Ponton, Football, Texas Tech University

Jacob Ponton, who signed his National Letter of Intent in December, was a two-time First Team All-District Offense selection playing left and right tackle for the Tigers. He helped Dripping Springs to back-to-back regional final appearances and a 23-5 record during that span. Rivals ranked Ponton among the top-100 prospects in the state of Texas. He was recently nominated for the Austin Area Sports Awards Offensive Football Player of the Year.

He is the son of Carri and Michael Ponton.

Tomsen Vickery, Football, Air Force Academy (Colorado)

Tomsen Vickery was a two-time First Team All-District Defense selection and three-year letterwinner for the Tiger football team. As a senior, he ranked third on the team with 67 total tackles and second with 11 tackles for loss to earn a nomination for Austin Area Sports Awards Defensive Football Player of the Year. As a junior, Vickery led the Tigers with eight tackles for loss and came in third on the team with 54 tackles. During his career, he helped Dripping Springs to a 33-6 record with three playoff appearances, including back-to-back regional final showings. Vickery has also lettered in track and field, advancing to the UIL State Meet in the discus in 2023 after setting a school record with a throw of 181 feet three inches at the Region IV-6A Meet.

He is the son of Marisa and Robert Vickery.