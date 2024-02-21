Scenes from Dripping Springs ISD

Subscribe
PHOTO COURTESY OF DRIPPING SPRINGS ISD Dripping Springs ISD Superintendent Dr. Holly Morris Kuentz smiles as she visits a class at Walnut Springs Elementary School on Wednesday, Feb. 14.
February 21, 2024
  • PHOTO COURTESY OF DRIPPING SPRINGS ISD More than 100 educators toured Cypress Springs Elementary School and Dripping Springs Elementary School as part of the Leader in Me Symposium. DSISD campuses were selected because of their model Leader in Me practices and implementation.

  • Deputy Superintendent for Finance & Operations Elaine Cogburn gives a presentation at the most recent Taxpayer Tuesdays, held on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Taxpayer Tuesdays is a monthly community series that gives stakeholders the opportunity to tour DSISD campuses and learn more about district operations and finances, student programs and successes and ask questions to district leaders. The next event will be from 9:30-11 a.m. on March 5 at Dripping Springs Elementary to learn about facilities and bond update. More info can be found at www.dsisdtx.us/taxpayertuesdays.

