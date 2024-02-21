Subscribe
Two Dripping Springs ISD schools earn counseling award
Graphic by Barton Publications
Dripping Springs, News
Staff Report on
February 21, 2024
Two Dripping Springs ISD schools earn counseling award

DRIPPING SPRING — Two Dripping Springs ISD campuses have been awarded the prestigious Counselors Reinforcing Excellence for Students in Texas (CREST) award by the Texas School Counselor Association (TSCA).

Rooster Springs Elementary and its counseling team of Kimberlee Guerrero and Michelle Gilpin earned the honor for the fourth consecutive year — the most of any DSISD school. Sycamore Springs Middle School and counselors LaDonna Caroselli and Sandy Zimmerman garnered the first CREST award for the campus.

CREST is a continuous improvement document that school counselors can use to demonstrate effective communication and a commitment to obtaining results, according to a district news release. CREST helps counselors to document their school counseling program’s role in supporting student success, highlight program successes for all stakeholders, strengthen the counseling program by aligning it with the campus improvement plan and more.

CREST looks at the counseling program in five categories:

• Introduction to the School and the Role of the Professional School Counselor

• Program Implementation Cycle

• Foundational Components

• Four Service Delivery Components

• Program Curriculum

Each counseling team prepares an online submission that highlights the five categories and communicates what the counseling program is doing to help students succeed. Each submission is evaluated and scored by members of the TSCA CREST evaluation team comprised of Texas school counselors.

SSMS kicks off expansion with groundbreaking
Dripping Springs, Education, Main, News
SSMS kicks off expansion with groundbreaking
The Dripping Springs ISD superintendent and board members, along with the Sycamore Springs Middle School principal, cheerleaders and tiger mascots, br...
February 21, 2024
Teen dating in the digital age
Community, News
Teen dating in the digital age
The following article is part three of a four-week series focusing on raising awareness about dating violence. February is Dating Violence Awareness m...
February 21, 2024
Buda Lions Club presents check to high schools
Buda, Community, Education, Hays County, Kyle, News
Buda Lions Club presents check to high schools
Charles and Nancy Handrick, and immediate past president Justin Krause, of the Buda Lions Club visited Historic Buda Elementary on Thursday, Feb. 15, ...
February 21, 2024
Most Read
Former Buda Chamber employee arrested for misuse of funds
Breaking News, Buda...
Former Buda Chamber employee arrested for misuse of funds
By Ashley Kontnier 
February 9, 2024
BUDA — On Jan. 26, the Kermit “K.C.” Watson, former director of operations for the Buda Area Chamber of Commerce was arrested for credit/debit card ab...
Kyle man sentenced to probation for strangulation
Breaking News, Hays County...
Kyle man sentenced to probation for strangulation
By Staff Report 
February 20, 2024
KYLE — Robert Rene Rangel Jr., 34, of Kyle was sentenced by Judge Wright-Reneau of the 207th District Court on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. He was convict...
San Marcos man convicted of sexual assault
Breaking News, Hays County...
San Marcos man convicted of sexual assault
By Staff Report 
February 20, 2024
SAN MARCOS — A Hays County jury found Maximillian Decker-Dilieto, 26, guilty of two counts of sexual assault on Thursday, Feb. 15. Decker-Dilieto was ...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.