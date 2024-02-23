Kyle Police arrests man for murder

KYLE — The Kyle Police Department arrested Kyle resident Marco Sanchez, 43, for the murder of a woman.

According to a press release, KPD received a call in the early hours of Feb. 23 for a welfare concern. At approximately 3:19 a.m., KPD responded to the 400 block of Waterloo Drive and discovered an unconscious female with severe blunt force trauma injuries. The woman was transported to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries.

Sanchez was located at the residence and was placed in custody. He is charged with murder and is being held at the Hays County Law Enforcement Center. An additional charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child, based on a warrant from the Austin Police Department, was also added.

Hays County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Beth Smith ordered an autopsy.

KPD is asking anyone that may have information to contact 512-268-3232 or submit a tip anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at callcrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 tips app.