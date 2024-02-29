Kyle Police arrests three in connection to stolen vehicle

KYLE – The Kyle Police Department arrested three individuals, and put out a warrant for the fourth subject, earlier in February after they fled from police in a stolen vehicle, according to a news release.

At 4:19 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, the Kyle Police Department observed a 2019 Hyundai Elantra that had been reported stolen from the Aidan Apartments on Amberwood South in Kyle.

Officers initiated a traffic stop after identifying the stolen vehicle. The driver of the stolen vehicle then attempted to evade officers and a vehicle pursuit ensued ending in the Blue Meadow Drive in Austin where they struck multiple unoccupied, parked vehicles before attempting to flee on foot, the news release stated.

Kyle Police Officers were able to detain three of the four vehicle’s occupants, the driver of the stolen vehicle 18-year-old Jeremy Christian Cardenas of Kyle, 17-year-old Javier Alejandro Cortez Quintero of Austin and a 13-year-old juvenile from Austin.

Warrants are out for the fourth subject, a 16-year-old from Austin.

Cardenas and Quintero face several charges including engaging in organized criminal activity.

The Kyle Police Department wants to remind drivers with certain vehicles that they can pick up a steering wheel lock, free of charge at the Kyle Public Safety Center, located at 1700 Kohlers Crossing, during regular business hours.

To be eligible to receive a free steering wheel lock, the individual must be a Kyle resident and own one of the following vehicles:

2011-2022 Hyundai Accent

2011-2022 Hyundai Elantra

2013-2017 Hyundai Elantra GT

2013-2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe

2011-2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

2011-2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

2018-2022 Hyundai Kona

2020-2021 Hyundai Palisade

2011-2012, 2019-2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013-2018, 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe; Hyundai Santa Fe XL

2013-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2011-2019 Hyundai Sonata

2011-2022 Hyundai Tucson

2012-2017, 2019-2021 Hyundai Veloster

2020-2021 Hyundai Venue

2011-2012 Hyundai Veracruz

2011-2021 Kia Forte

2021-2022 Kia K5

2011-2020 Kia Optima

2011-2021 Kia Rio

2011-2021 Kia Sedona

2021-2022 Kia Seltoa

2010-2022 Kia Soul

2011-2022 Kia Sorento

2011-2022 Kia Sportage

Hyundai will reimburse drivers who have already purchased a steering wheel lock and own one of these listed vehicles. Call 888-498-0390 for more information.

Anyone that may have any additional information should contact the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232 or, submit a tip anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at callcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips app on a smartphone.