Hays County Primary Election coverage

HAYS COUNTY — Candidates from across the county are vying for numerous positions, including county sheriff, tax assessor-collector, commissioner, constable and justice of the peace.
These are the numbers as of 10:13 p.m, with 29 of 41 polling locations reporting:
Hays County Sheriff
Democrat
Alex Villalobos: 9,707 (69.06%)
Daniel Law: 4,348 (30.94%)
Republican
Anthony Hipolito: 15,435 (100%)
County Court-At-Law, No. 3
Democrat
Elaine S. Brown: 13,332 (100%)
Republican
Robert E. Updegrove: 15,077 (100%)
Tax Assessor-Collector
Democrat
Cynthia A. Millonzi: 3,590 (26.70%)
Jessica Sanchez: 4,737 (35.22%)
Vianna “Vee” Garza: 1,511 (11.24%)
Jennifer M. Escobar: 3,610 (26.84%)
Republican
No candidates
Commissioner, Precinct 1
Democrat
Alyssa Ramirez: 935 (40.39%)
Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe (D): 1,380 (59.61%)
Republican
No candidates
Commissioner, Precinct 3
Democrat
Rebecca Minnick: 4,430 (100%)
Republican
Teresa Shell: 2,705 (46.69%)
Morgan Hammer: 3,088 (53.31%)
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1
Democrat
Nicholas “Nico” Costilla: 1,417 (32.48%)
Jo Anne Prado: 2,946 (67.52%)
Republican
No candidates
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Place 2
Democrat
Amanda K. Calvert: 630 (22.28%)
J.R. Mendoza: 830 (29.35%)
Janie Flores: 618 (21.85%)
Paul Hill: 432 (15.28%)
Andrea “Dre” Villescaz: 318 (11.24%)
Republican
No candidates
Constable, Precinct 1
Democrat
David Lois Peterson: 2,389 (56.07%)
Lorenzo Gonzalez: 1,872 (43.93%)
Republican
No candidates
Constable, Precinct 2
Democrat
Michael Torres: 2,714 (100%)
Republican
David L. Saenz Sr.: 2,374 (100%)
Constable, Precinct 3
Democrat
No candidates
Republican
Don Montague: 2,529 (100%)
Constable, Precinct 4
Democrat
No candidates
Republican
Dave Graham: 2,707 (51.06%)
Ben Gieselman: 2,595 (48.64%)
Constable, Precinct 5
Democrat
No candidates
Republican
John Ellen: 2,466 (100%)