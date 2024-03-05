Subscribe
Hays County Primary Election coverage
Hays County, News
March 5, 2024
March 5, 2024
Hays County Primary Election coverage

HAYS COUNTY — Candidates from across the county are vying for numerous positions, including county sheriff, tax assessor-collector, commissioner, constable and justice of the peace.

These are the numbers as of 10:13 p.m, with 29 of 41 polling locations reporting:

Hays County Sheriff

Democrat

Alex Villalobos: 9,707 (69.06%)

Daniel Law: 4,348 (30.94%)

Republican

Anthony Hipolito: 15,435 (100%)

County Court-At-Law, No. 3

Democrat

Elaine S. Brown: 13,332 (100%)

Republican

Robert E. Updegrove: 15,077 (100%)

Tax Assessor-Collector

Democrat

Cynthia A. Millonzi: 3,590 (26.70%)

Jessica Sanchez: 4,737 (35.22%)

Vianna “Vee” Garza: 1,511 (11.24%)

Jennifer M. Escobar: 3,610 (26.84%)

Republican

No candidates

Commissioner, Precinct 1

Democrat

Alyssa Ramirez: 935 (40.39%)

Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe (D): 1,380 (59.61%)

Republican

No candidates

Commissioner, Precinct 3

Democrat

Rebecca Minnick: 4,430 (100%)

Republican

Teresa Shell: 2,705 (46.69%)

Morgan Hammer: 3,088 (53.31%)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1

Democrat

Nicholas “Nico” Costilla: 1,417 (32.48%)

Jo Anne Prado: 2,946 (67.52%)

Republican

No candidates

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Place 2

Democrat

Amanda K. Calvert: 630 (22.28%)

J.R. Mendoza: 830 (29.35%)

Janie Flores: 618 (21.85%)

Paul Hill: 432 (15.28%)

Andrea “Dre” Villescaz: 318 (11.24%)

Republican

No candidates

Constable, Precinct 1

Democrat

David Lois Peterson: 2,389 (56.07%)

Lorenzo Gonzalez: 1,872 (43.93%)

Republican

No candidates

Constable, Precinct 2

Democrat

Michael Torres: 2,714 (100%)

Republican

David L. Saenz Sr.: 2,374 (100%)

Constable, Precinct 3

Democrat 

No candidates

Republican

Don Montague: 2,529 (100%)

Constable, Precinct 4

Democrat

No candidates

Republican

Dave Graham: 2,707 (51.06%)

Ben Gieselman: 2,595 (48.64%)

Constable, Precinct 5

Democrat

No candidates

Republican

John Ellen: 2,466 (100%)

