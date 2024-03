Johnson High School competes at Round Rock Invitational

At the Round Rock Invitational Track Meet on March 2, Johnson High School Jaguar Austin Sedillo runs in lane 7 of the 100-meter dash, finishing with a time of 12.01. More than 13 school participated in this all-day event. The Jags varsity boys team finished in third place with 81 points and the Jags varsity girls team also finished in third with 79 points.

...