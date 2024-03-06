Local officials cut ribbon on Darden Hill roundabout

PHOTO COURTESY OF DRIPPING SPRINGS ISD Local leaders, including Dripping Springs ISD Superintendent Dr. Holly Morris-Kuentz, Dripping Springs Mayor Bill Foulds and Precinct 4 Hays County Commissioner Walt Smith, cut the ribbon on Monday, Feb. 26, to commemorate the opening of the Darden Hill at Sawyer Ranch roundabout. The roundabout is located at the intersection of Darden Hill Road and Sawyer Ranch Road in Dripping Springs — the project replaces a former three-way stop and includes medians, pedestrian crossings and sidewalks with ADA-compliant ramps.

