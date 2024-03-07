Subscribe
Case dismissed for capital murder of Kyle residents
Larry Simon Jr
Breaking News, Kyle
Brittany on March 7, 2024
Case dismissed for capital murder of Kyle residents

SAN MARCOS — On March 4, 453rd District Court Judge Sherri Tibbe signed a motion to dismiss a capital murder charge for Larry Simon Jr., 50, due to “other; for further investigation.”

Initially, a jury trial was scheduled for March 11 for the dual murders of James Wright, 45, and Tina Combs, 44, which occurred in 2015.

On June 25, 2015, the Kyle Police Department responded to a welfare call on Sledge Street after Wright’s father had failed to contact his son for multiple days. Upon arrivin...

Former KPD facility begins demolition
Community, Kyle, News
Former KPD facility begins demolition
Construction crews demolish the former Kyle Police Department facility, located north of city hall. KPD relocated to the newly-built Public Safety Cen...
February 28, 2024
Gala to recognize first responders
Community, News
Gala to recognize first responders
Note: This story was updated at 2:11 p.m. on Jan. 11 to correct links. KYLE — In an effort to provide support and acknowledge the efforts and sacrific...
January 10, 2024
Most Read
No name change
October 14, 2007
Re: Possible Kyle Parkway name change No! That would be stupid to change a name it just had engraved on the bridge and signs. What a waste of money! W...
Offensive woes cost Lehman in loss to Steele
October 19, 2007
by Chris Boehm Mistakes on offense hindered Lehman’s chance to end a five-game skid and upend the top team in District 26-4A. Lehman fell to Steele at...
Interested in animals?
October 19, 2007
Youth veterinary medicine project begins by Richard Parrish Hays County Extension Agent The Hays County 4-H and Youth Development program is sponsorin...
Letter to the Editor
October 19, 2007
Porterfield hug, Portland style Wow! I saw the new versions of The Free Press and All Around Hays publications, and I must say that they both look ver...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.