Case dismissed for capital murder of Kyle residents

SAN MARCOS — On March 4, 453rd District Court Judge Sherri Tibbe signed a motion to dismiss a capital murder charge for Larry Simon Jr., 50, due to “other; for further investigation.”

Initially, a jury trial was scheduled for March 11 for the dual murders of James Wright, 45, and Tina Combs, 44, which occurred in 2015.

On June 25, 2015, the Kyle Police Department responded to a welfare call on Sledge Street after Wright’s father had failed to contact his son for multiple days. Upon arrivin...