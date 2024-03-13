Dripping Springs High School band students qualify for UIL State

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Eighteen soloists and five ensembles from the Dripping Springs High School band qualified for the UIL State Solo and Ensemble Contest after performing at the Region 18 contest on Saturday, Feb. 24 at Hays High School.

Students who memorized a Class 1 solo and received a 1 rating advanced to the State contest. A total of 109 DSHS students earned the highest rating.

The qualifiers from the school are listed below.

STATE SOLO QUALIFIERS

Erin Clarke, Flute

Lauren Jennings, Oboe

Nareese Gibbs, Bassoon

Marthinus Lourens, Bassoon

Gavin MacAlpine, Clarinet

Addison Waller, Clarinet

Omar Acosta, Alto Sax

James Lamb, Alto Sax

Grace Bertram, Baritone Sax

Elliott Downey, Trumpet

Thomas Falls, Trumpet

Theo Stoklosa, Trumpet

Juliana Lamb, Horn

Graeme MacAlpine, Horn

Keira McAlester, Horn

Drew Darilek, Tuba

Iris Lucas, Tuba

Luke Pacelli, Tuba

STATE ENSEMBLE QUALIFIERS

Clarinet Choir

Logan Bell

Eric Brown

Elliott Kling

Gavin MacAlpine

Woodrow Mau

Sara McKee

Dylan Moore

Addison Waller

Saxophone Quartet

Omar Acosta

Reese Alford

Blythe Balsdon

Alex Zhou

Saxophone Quartet

James Lamb

Marthinus Lourens

Noah Samaniego

Kalle Thomas

Trumpet Trio

Elliott Downey

Thomas Falls

Whittier Hassell

Trombone Choir

Elliot Bibeau

Keller Breland

Robert Burns

Dillon Helsley

Corbin Meyer

Reagan Nolan

Isaac Surface

Jackson Williams

Brock Woertink

The UIL State Solo and Ensemble Contest will be held May 25 and May 27 in Austin.