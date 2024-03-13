Dripping Springs High School band students qualify for UIL State

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Eighteen soloists and five ensembles from the Dripping Springs High School band qualified for the UIL State Solo and Ensemble Contest after performing at the Region 18 contest on Saturday, Feb. 24 at Hays High School.
Students who memorized a Class 1 solo and received a 1 rating advanced to the State contest. A total of 109 DSHS students earned the highest rating.
The qualifiers from the school are listed below.
STATE SOLO QUALIFIERS
Erin Clarke, Flute
Lauren Jennings, Oboe
Nareese Gibbs, Bassoon
Marthinus Lourens, Bassoon
Gavin MacAlpine, Clarinet
Addison Waller, Clarinet
Omar Acosta, Alto Sax
James Lamb, Alto Sax
Grace Bertram, Baritone Sax
Elliott Downey, Trumpet
Thomas Falls, Trumpet
Theo Stoklosa, Trumpet
Juliana Lamb, Horn
Graeme MacAlpine, Horn
Keira McAlester, Horn
Drew Darilek, Tuba
Iris Lucas, Tuba
Luke Pacelli, Tuba
STATE ENSEMBLE QUALIFIERS
Clarinet Choir
Logan Bell
Eric Brown
Elliott Kling
Gavin MacAlpine
Woodrow Mau
Sara McKee
Dylan Moore
Addison Waller
Saxophone Quartet
Omar Acosta
Reese Alford
Blythe Balsdon
Alex Zhou
Saxophone Quartet
James Lamb
Marthinus Lourens
Noah Samaniego
Kalle Thomas
Trumpet Trio
Elliott Downey
Thomas Falls
Whittier Hassell
Trombone Choir
Elliot Bibeau
Keller Breland
Robert Burns
Dillon Helsley
Corbin Meyer
Reagan Nolan
Isaac Surface
Jackson Williams
Brock Woertink
The UIL State Solo and Ensemble Contest will be held May 25 and May 27 in Austin.