Jacob’s Well Elementary’s Leslie Campbell named first ‘Texan of the Month’

WIMBERLEY —Leslie Campbell, a special education teacher at Jacob’s Well Elementary (JWE), was named the inaugural “Texan of the Month” — the honor given in Wimberley ISD’s (WISD) new employee recognition program.

Texan of the Month honorees are nominated by WISD co-workers for positively exemplifying the district’s vision of excellence, innovation and service.

Campbell was surprised by WISD and JWE administrators as she returned to campus on Feb. 29, following a third grade field trip to John Knox Ranch. The teacher, who is in her seventh year at WISD, said she feels called to empower her students, “I am grateful to be given the opportunity to be here on a daily basis to help these students develop the emotional and social tools they need to be successful in school and grow into the amazing young adults we know they all have the potential to be, even if they struggle to see that themselves.”

“I want them to know they matter, they are valuable, they can do anything they set their minds to and they have a community of teachers right behind them cheering them on,” Campbell continued.

Campbell was nominated by JWE fifth grade teacher Robyn Rivera, who said she is the epitome of excellence.

“No matter what the tough situation is, and there are a LOT of them, Leslie keeps doing her job at the highest level of excellence,” Rivera said. “She doesn’t let the bad days get her down. She is a grace giver, and every student gets another chance, a new day, a good attitude. While she is doing all this for her students, she is echoing the same attitude with teachers.”

Campbell shared credit with JWE principal SueAnna Thomas and the entire JWE administrative team, in addition to the other teachers on her campus, “I am only able to do what I do because of the support and encouragement of my family, friends and this amazing group of people at Jacob’s Well Elementary and Wimberley ISD.”

Along with the honor of being named Texan of the Month, each award recipient receives a $250 cash gift from a community sponsor, as well as a certificate to receive a free massage from the Wimberley Med Spa. February’s cash sponsor was Ozona Bank.