PHOTO BY WAYLAND D. CLARK Wimberley’s Zach Patek (No. 2) yields to left fielder Dade Gusoskey who watches the ball into his glove for the second out in the top of the seventh inning against the Godley Wildcats. Six teams competed in the Texan Classic Tournament held March 7-9 at Wimberley ISD Sports Complex.

Wimberley Texans compete in baseball tournament After a 8-4 loss to Steele and a 7-7 tie against Floresville on Thursday, the Wimberley Texans baseball team played its third game of the Texan Classic tournament on Friday, March 8.