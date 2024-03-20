Dripping Springs enacts landscape ordinance

DRIPPING SPRINGS — The city of Dripping Springs is implementing a new landscape ordinance.

At its March 5 meeting, the Dripping Springs City Council unanimously approved a new landscape ordinance that is geared toward creating a more vibrant environment for current and future Dripping Springs residents. The ordinance will help maintain a cohesive and visually appealing appearance throughout the city and mitigate the impacts of development, according to a city news release.

Developed through extensive collaboration between city officials, landscape experts and community stakeholders, the new ordinance reflects Dripping Springs’ commitment to responsible land use practices. By establishing comprehensive guidelines for landscape design and management — and by regulating aspects, such as drought tolerant plant selection, tree preservation and drip irrigation incentives — the city can ensure that public spaces, streetscapes and private properties contribute positively to the overall visual landscape that makes Dripping Springs such a livable and vibrant area, without putting an undue strain on water resources.

Key features of the ordinance include:

Commercial Projects:

• Prohibits the removal of Heritage trees (18 inches or larger of specific species)

• Limits the removal of Standard trees (Trees 8-18 inches for certain species)

• Provides incentives for drip irrigation and lessens allowance of live grass turf

Residential Homes:

• Prohibits the removal of Heritage trees (18 inches or larger of specific species)

• Prohibits sprinklers that cause water flows over sidewalks, streets and other non-vegetated areas

The city will be holding a virtual town hall meeting for builders and planners at 4 p.m. on March 21. A link to that zoom meeting can be found on the city’s website at www.cityofdrippingsprings.com/landscapeordinance.