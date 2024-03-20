Subscribe
Rudy’s opens in Kyle
Kyle, News
Staff Report on
March 20, 2024
Rudy’s opens in Kyle

Employee’s at the new Rudy’s “Country Store” and Bar-B-Q location in Kyle pose for a photo. The restaurant opened its new location, at 19430 IH-35 in Kyle, at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, where the first 100 people in line received a complimentary $20 gift card. North of San Antonio at the edge of the Texas Hill Country is the small community of Leon Springs — founded in the 1800s by Max Aue, Leon Spring’s cityscape changed when Max’s son, Rudolph, opened a one-stop gas station, garage and grocery store. Barbecue was added to the operation in 1989, and Rudy’s “Country Store” and Bar-B-Q has been serving up tasty food ever since.

Celebrate Save Your Vision Month
Community, News
Celebrate Save Your Vision Month
Contributed Article By HHSC’s Vision Loss in Older Adults Workgroup and Aging Services Coordination March marks the observance of Save Your Vision Mon...
March 20, 2024
Dripping Springs enacts landscape ordinance
Dripping Springs, Main, News
Dripping Springs enacts landscape ordinance
DRIPPING SPRINGS  — The city of Dripping Springs is implementing a new landscape ordinance. At its March 5 meeting, the Dripping Springs City Council ...
March 20, 2024
Doing a jig at Kyle Public Library
Community, Kyle, Main, News
Doing a jig at Kyle Public Library
On Thursday, March 14, dancers from the Innishfree School of Irish Dance dazzled community members young and old at the Kyle Public Library in celebra...
March 20, 2024
Case dismissed for capital murder of Kyle residents
Breaking News, Kyle
Case dismissed for capital murder of Kyle residents
By Brittany 
March 7, 2024
SAN MARCOS — On March 4, 453rd District Court Judge Sherri Tibbe signed a motion to dismiss a capital murder charge for Larry Simon Jr., 50, due to “o...
Hays color guard makes history
Hays Hawks, News...
Hays color guard makes history
March 20, 2024
The Hays High School Color Guard competed at the 2024 Winter Guard International San Antonio Color Guard Regionals, held on March 16 and 17. The team ...
Kyle approves Pride-themed market day
Kyle, Main...
Kyle approves Pride-themed market day
‘We cannot use the six people here showing up tonight and use them as the rule and not the exception to a town of almost 70,000 people.’
March 13, 2024
KYLE — Kyle City Council members passed an item to designate a Pride-themed market day in June at its March 7 meeting. “This was something that the pu...
Local officials cut ribbon on Darden Hill roundabout
Dripping Springs, Main...
Local officials cut ribbon on Darden Hill roundabout
By Megan Navarro 
March 6, 2024
Local leaders, including Dripping Springs ISD Superintendent Dr. Holly Morris-Kuentz, Dripping Springs Mayor Bill Foulds and Precinct 4 Hays County Co...
