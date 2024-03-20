Employee’s at the new Rudy’s “Country Store” and Bar-B-Q location in Kyle pose for a photo. The restaurant opened its new location, at 19430 IH-35 in Kyle, at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, where the first 100 people in line received a complimentary $20 gift card. North of San Antonio at the edge of the Texas Hill Country is the small community of Leon Springs — founded in the 1800s by Max Aue, Leon Spring’s cityscape changed when Max’s son, Rudolph, opened a one-stop gas station, garage and grocery store. Barbecue was added to the operation in 1989, and Rudy’s “Country Store” and Bar-B-Q has been serving up tasty food ever since.
Kyle, News
Rudy’s opens in Kyle